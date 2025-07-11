Unveiled: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Hours Captured in Shocking CCTV Footage as FBI Concludes Investigation

The final moments of Jeffrey Epstein have emerged in released CCTV footage, revealing details from the hours leading up to his death six years ago.

The disgraced financier was awaiting a major trial on s-- trafficking charges when he was found dead in his prison cell.

The U.S. Department of Justice shared nearly 11 hours of video recorded at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 9 and 10, 2019.