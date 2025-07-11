Unveiled: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Hours Captured in Shocking CCTV Footage as FBI Concludes Investigation
The final moments of Jeffrey Epstein have emerged in released CCTV footage, revealing details from the hours leading up to his death six years ago.
The disgraced financier was awaiting a major trial on s-- trafficking charges when he was found dead in his prison cell.
The U.S. Department of Justice shared nearly 11 hours of video recorded at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 9 and 10, 2019.
In the footage, authorities show Epstein, handcuffed and clad in an orange jumpsuit, being escorted by a guard at approximately 7:49 p.m. They navigate down a set of stairs and then traverse across the prison's common area to his cell.
The newly revealed evidence coincides with a memo from the Justice Department, stating that there would be no additional charges in relation to the ongoing probe into Prince Andrew.
At 10:39 p.m., the footage captures a guard walking towards Epstein's cell, but he is the last person seen entering the vicinity before the next morning. Around 6:30 a.m. on August 10, additional guards can be seen delivering breakfast, but there's no indication anyone approached Epstein's cell until after he was found dead.
Despite widespread speculation about foul play, authorities assert Epstein died by suicide by hanging. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino previously promised to release the footage to quell theories suggesting otherwise.
"There’s just nobody there," he stated about the lack of activity in front of the cell. "But there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing."
The FBI conducted enhancements on the video to improve clarity before its release, affirming it aligns with the findings of the medical examiner regarding Epstein's cause of death.
Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Epstein, remains behind bars, serving a 20-year sentence for child s-- trafficking. The FBI has indicated she will be the only individual connected to Epstein facing criminal charges, as no further individuals will be brought to trial.
The controversy surrounding Epstein's connections to notable figures remains potent. Prince Andrew, who previously settled with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for millions, faced accusations of misconduct but has denied all allegations.
In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi released documents in connection with Epstein that promised to name numerous individuals involved, though this information ultimately failed to meet public anticipation.
Concerns about the conditions of Epstein’s imprisonment have surfaced as reports emerge of neglect. On the night he died, his scheduled cellmate was removed, and the required checks were not conducted.
Two guards in charge of monitoring him reportedly fell asleep at their desks and subsequently falsified their records. Moreover, critical camera footage from the night malfunctioned, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Just weeks before his passing, Epstein had been discovered unconscious with injuries suggesting a previous suicide attempt.