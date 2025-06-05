Jeffrey Epstein Video Proves He Killed Himself, FBI Deputy Director Declares: 'It's Pretty Clear'

The FBI Deputy Director confirmed a video of Jeffrey Epstein set to be released confirms he killed himself.

“The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was, in fact, a suicide,” Bongino said in an interview on June 4 with a media outlet. “We do have video.”

He explained the video shows there was a time period in which Epstein was left by himself.

“The video does show in that specific block that he goes in, made a phone call,” Bongino continued. “You'll see 12 hours of guards going to basically check on him, come back. You'll see no one really comes out in that bay, in that area than him. There's no one in there.”

While he called the Epstein case a “hot potato for folks,” he insisted they shouldn’t read too much into it once it’s released.

“It's not the greatest video in the world,” he said. “I don't want to set expectations on fire.”