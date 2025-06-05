Jeffrey Epstein Video Proves He Killed Himself, FBI Deputy Director Declares: 'It's Pretty Clear'
FBI’s Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison, based off a video.
“The evidence we have in our files clearly indicates that it was, in fact, a suicide,” Bongino said in an interview on June 4 with a media outlet. “We do have video.”
'A Hot Potato for Folks'
He explained the video shows there was a time period in which Epstein was left by himself.
“The video does show in that specific block that he goes in, made a phone call,” Bongino continued. “You'll see 12 hours of guards going to basically check on him, come back. You'll see no one really comes out in that bay, in that area than him. There's no one in there.”
While he called the Epstein case a “hot potato for folks,” he insisted they shouldn’t read too much into it once it’s released.
“It's not the greatest video in the world,” he said. “I don't want to set expectations on fire.”
The Video and Other Evidence Proves Jeffrey's Suicide
Aside from the video, Bongino explained he is preparing an entire case to release in the “coming weeks” that absolutely will confirm this was a suicide.
“When you combine that with the other evidence where we will be releasing in the coming weeks, we're still finalizing some of the products, I think it's pretty clear,” he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'No One There But Him'
Bongino previously discussed the video in May, sharing, “We're going to give the original so you don't think there were any shenanigans, you're going to see there's no one there but him. There's just nobody there.”
While people have raised questions about how Epstein died, with some thinking he was murdered due to all of the intel he had on high-profile individuals, investigations deemed he killed himself.
His brother, Mark Epstein, is one of those dubious of how Jeffrey died, telling a media outlet, “It would be a lot easier for me if I thought it was suicide, but there's a long list of things that point away from it. Somebody could've got in to Jeff's cell and killed him.”
As OK! previously shared, the Department of Justice claimed Epstein's suicide may have been preventable in 2023.
The DOJ said a “combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by prison employees made it possible for Epstein to hang himself.
Prior to him killing himself, Epstein had attempted suicide. Regardless, the DOJ report noted he was not given a roommate and was not checked on by guards as often as he should have been. In addition, some cameras set to monitor his cell were not functioning properly when he took his life.