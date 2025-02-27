Jeffrey Epstein List: Conservative Influencers Leave White House With Disgraced Financier's Sickening 'Files' Containing Celebrity Names
Documents containing information related to Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking scheme have been released to certain conservative influencers.
A small group of right-wing media personalities were seen leaving the White House on Thursday, February 27, with binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" — just one day after Attorney General Pam Bondi teased the release of documents that would make people "sick."
It's unclear if the files will be released to the press on broader scale or if they will potentially be available to the public as a whole, a news publication reported.
Conservative influencers being the ones to obtain the highly-anticipated information didn't sit well with all members of the government, as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. — head of a task force on government transparency — ranted about the situation while criticizing the limitedness of its release.
"A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR instead of leaking old info to press," she ranted on X (formerly named Twitter) shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Luna was appreciative of Bondi's efforts just one day prior, stating, "This is a huge win, not just for our task force and Congress, but I think for the entire country. Kudos to Bondi, Trump, and everyone that's worked so hard to make this happen."
Everyone was on the edge of their seat on Wednesday after Bondi claimed while speaking with Fox News' Jesse Watters that the documents would likely be released on Thursday, revealing "a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information."
"It's pretty sick what that man did," she declared after urging Republican lawmakers to disclose information about Epstein and his accomplices.
The small update comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the beginning of his second term demanding the release of files, as well as classified documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
"This information — about Epstein, the Las Vegas shooter, the JFK assassination, etc. — belongs to the American people. It's about d--- time they be given access to it!" Senator Mike Lee said in response to the anticipation of documents being released.
Epstein files previously exposed to the public revealed several well-known names of public figures — including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, David Copperfield, George Lucas and more.
Being named in the documents does not mean the individual has done any wrongdoing or participated in s-- trafficking, with the files including some people who had simply had an interaction with the disgraced financier.
Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in prison after he was arrested on s-- trafficking charges and awaiting trial in New York federal jail. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence behind bars for assisting in her boyfriend's trafficking of minors.
