What Jeffrey Epstein’s Final Words Were Before Tragic Suicide — and Why They Remain Under Wraps Nearly 7 Years After His Death: Report
April 30 2026, Updated 5:02 p.m. ET
The final words Jeffrey Epstein ever wrote remain a mystery nearly seven years after his death behind bars, as an alleged suicide note he left has still not been found.
The disgraced financier reportedly declared his innocence on a piece of paper taken from a yellow legal pad, which was tucked into a book in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center, a news outlet reported on Thursday, April 30.
Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note
The contents of the letter remain a secret due to a court order that sealed the document in connection with Epstein's cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione's ongoing efforts to clear his name against four murders he was convicted of.
Tartaglione, a former police officer who is currently serving four life sentences, was accused of strangling Epstein in his cell in July 2017 after the convicted s-- offender was found with red marks on his neck.
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Found by Former Cellmate
Epstein reportedly told staff he was attacked by his cellmate and was not suicidal.
Tartaglione has long denied the accusations and allegedly found Epstein's note after the latter was transferred to another cell.
“I opened the book to read and there it was,” Tartaglione recalled of the letter, which investigators looked into for many months and "found nothing."
The convict said the message read along the lines of, “What do you want me to do, bust out crying? Time to say goodbye.”
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The Note Has Yet to Be Seen in the Epstein Files
Tartaglione claimed he gave the letter to his attorneys, as he believed it could be evidence against claims he was trying to hurt Epstein. According to the outlet, Tartaglione's lawyers reportedly authenticated the note, though it's unclear how.
Despite the Department of Justice releasing millions of pages related to the Epstein investigation, the New York Times confirmed the alleged suicide note was not included.
Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide
Epstein died on August 10, 2019, after being found unresponsive in his jail cell as he awaited trial on s-- trafficking charges at the time.
The city's medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide by hanging.
The Justice Department reported several oversights by prison officials, including failing to undergo necessary safety checks and allowing multiple hazards to remain unaddressed, which included excessive bed linens.
"A search of Epstein’s cell following his death revealed Epstein had excess prison blankets, linens, and clothing in his cell, and that some had been ripped to create nooses," a 2023 report stated.