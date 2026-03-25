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Jeffrey Epstein's Death Under Scrutiny: Excessive Linens and Missing Cellmate Raise Alarming Questions

split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and dirty prison linens
Source: MEGA; Department of Justice

A DOJ report revealed failures in Jeffrey Epstein’s jail status, including missed safety checks.

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March 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's tragic death has prompted renewed scrutiny as a newly released report from the Department of Justice reveals unsettling details surrounding the conditions at the Metropolitan Correction Center.

Among the discoveries, investigators found that the disgraced financier had excessive bed linens in his jail cell, where he was found unresponsive on August 10, 2019. Epstein was awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges at the time, and the city's medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

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image of A new DOJ report reveals details about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.
Source: Department of Justice

A new DOJ report reveals details about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

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The 2023 Justice Department report outlines significant oversights by prison officials, contributing to a narrative of negligence. According to the findings, Epstein’s cell failed to undergo necessary safety checks, allowing multiple hazards to remain unaddressed. "A search of Epstein’s cell following his death revealed Epstein had excess prison blankets, linens, and clothing in his cell, and that some had been ripped to create nooses," the report stated.

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image of The late perpetrator jail cell had excessive linens and hazards.
Source: Department of Justice

The late perpetrator jail cell had excessive linens and hazards.

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Compounding these issues, the report indicates that Epstein was isolated in his cell and not adequately monitored, despite conflicting claims from the jail regarding his treatment. Notably, on August 9, 2019, the day before his death, Epstein's cellmate was transferred out, yet "no action was taken to ensure Epstein was assigned another cellmate," the report read.

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image of Guards failed to conduct proper safety checks.
Source: MEGA

Guards failed to conduct proper safety checks.

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At approximately 8 p.m. on that fateful night, inmates in the Special Housing Unit, including Epstein, were locked in their cells. The report noted that none of the 30-minute safety rounds were conducted after about 10:40 p.m. Even more concerning, "Count slips and round sheets were falsified to show that they had been performed," the report added.

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image of Officials were later charged with falsifying records.
Source: MEGA

Officials were later charged with falsifying records.

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On the morning of August 10, 2019 guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas arrived to deliver breakfast but received no response. Unlocking the cell door, they found Epstein hanging in his cell. "Epstein was suspended from the top bunk in a near-seated position, with his buttocks approximately 1 inch to 1 and a half inches off the floor," the report indicates.

Following the discovery, Thomas reportedly called for help and removed the orange string from Epstein's neck — believed to be from either a shirt or bed sheet — causing Epstein’s body to drop to the floor. Thomas attempted to administer chest compressions until other staff members arrived about a minute later, but it was too late. Epstein was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In the wake of Epstein's death, both Noel and Thomas faced multiple charges for falsifying records and conspiracy. They have characterized themselves as "scapegoats" for systemic failures within the federal prison system. In a development last year, a judge approved a deferred prosecution deal for the guards, allowing them to avoid a conviction and sentence if they adhere to certain terms.

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