Jeffrey Epstein 'Definitely Had Dirt' on Donald Trump, Pedophile's Brother Insists: 'Everything the President Says Is a Lie'

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark revealed why he thinks the president is suddenly giving the green light for files to be released.

Profile Image

Nov. 18 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, unleashed a few shocking allegations about Donald Trump when he appeared on the Monday, November 17, edition of NewsNation's CUOMO.

The men were discussing the president's sudden change of heart when it comes to releasing all of the files pertaining to the late pedophile.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Had Dirt' on Donald Trump

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's brother claimed 'everything' Donald Trump says 'is a lie.'
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's brother claimed 'everything' Donald Trump says 'is a lie.'

"He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump," Mark insisted to host Chris Cuomo. "You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.""

"I’ve been recently told the reason they’re going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitizing these files," he continued. "There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source."

Mark Epstein Clears Up Rumors About Bill Clinton

Photo of Mark Epstein said the 'Bubba' referenced in an email was not Bill Clinton.
Source: mega

Mark Epstein said the 'Bubba' referenced in an email was not Bill Clinton.

Mark refused to go into detail about emails he exchanged with his sibling but clarified why he shot down the rumor that the "Bubba" referenced in one message was Bill Clinton.

"The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy with the ‘Bubba’ reference (in the email), and they tried to pin it on Clinton. So I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton," he shared. "I like Bill Clinton … the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that’s my last word on that email."

Source: @newsnation/youtube

The messages he was referring to were from 2018, when Mark told his disgraced brother to ask Steve Bannon if "[Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba."

Mark followed up by penning, "You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard."

Donald Trump Is Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's Emails

Photo of In one email from Jeffrey Epstein to co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, he wrote that Trump 'knew about the girls.'
Source: mega

In one email from Jeffrey Epstein to co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, he wrote that Trump 'knew about the girls.'

The POTUS' named appeared numerous times in the 20,000 emails recently released by the House Oversight Committee, but none have implicated him in Jeffrey's s-- trafficking crimes.

However, Jeffrey once emailed co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell that Donald "knew about the girls," which could be a reference to the female staffers Jeffrey allegedly stole from the Mar-a-Lago resort for his trafficking ring.

Photo of None of Jeffrey Epstein's emails have implicated the president in any crime.
Source: mega

None of Jeffrey Epstein's emails have implicated the president in any crime.

In one email from 2011 that is believed to be about late trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey told Ghislaine, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 [percent] there."

"I have been thinking about that…" she replied.

