OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump After Debunked Rumor He 'Blew' Bill Clinton Goes Viral: 'No Further Questions'

Split photo of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

A Jeffrey Epstein email claimed Vladimir Putin had a photo of Donald Trump 'blowing Bubba.'

Profile Image

Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

The release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails has provided easy content for late-night hosts' scripts.

During the Monday, November 17, episode of The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart trolled Donald Trump amid ongoing uproar over the Epstein files and the president of the Untied States' former friendship with the late pedophile.

While calling out Trump's contradicting responses to questions about the Epstein files, Stewart also poked fun at the Republican politician after Jeffrey's brother, Mark, debunked a wild rumor that the POTUS "blew" Bill Clinton.

Image of the House Oversight Committee released thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's emails on November 12.
Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

The House Oversight Committee released thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's emails on November 12.

Stewart began his monologue by putting an email from Mark on blast, in which he asked former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon if "[Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba."

"And I know what you’re probably thinking: 'Jeffrey Epstein had a brother?'" the famed comedian quipped.

Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

Jon Stewart trolled Donald Trump over a 'blowing Bubba' claim from Jeffrey Epstein's emails.

"He did! Apparently. And to the second thing that you might be thinking," Stewart added before playing a clip to finish the rest of his thought.

The video was from a news outlet confirming, "Mark Epstein released a statement clarifying that the name 'Bubba' was not a reference to former president Bill Clinton."

"Thank you for clearing that up. No further questions, your honor," Stewart hilariously concluded.

Donald Trump U-Turns Stance on Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump claimed he has 'nothing to hide' about his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

Donald Trump claimed he has 'nothing to hide' about his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

During Monday’s monologue, Stewart also blasted Trump for abruptly U-turning his stance on releasing the Epstein files.

Stewart played audio from WJHL News' report of Trump's Sunday night, November 16, Truth Social post, which read: "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files because we have nothing to hide."

"If he had nothing to hide, he could have declassified and released these files himself at any time," Stewart declared. "How do I know this? A legal expert named Donald 'Jurisprudence' Trump said so."

Jon Stewart Says It's 'Clear' Donald Trump Doesn't Want Jeffrey Epstein Files Exposed

Image of Jon Stewart said it's 'obvious' Donald Trump doesn't want the Epstein files released.
Source: The Daily Show/YouTube

Jon Stewart said it's 'obvious' Donald Trump doesn't want the Epstein files released.

The late-night show then aired a video of Trump speaking to Fox News in 2022, stating, "If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified. Even by thinking about it."

"It's very clear he does not want these things out there," the comedic writer insisted. "Which is obvious, even from his nonsensical answer in the Oval Office today."

Image of Donald Trump vehemently denied involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump vehemently denied involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Stewart then cut to a clip of Trump scolding reporters inside of the Oval Office.

"We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. You look at Reid Hoffman. You look at Larry Summers, Bill Clinton," the president ranted on Monday.

In response, Stewart quipped, "We have tried to look at those people, but every time we do, your picture comes up," before flashing a photo of Trump and Epstein posing together.

