Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump After Debunked Rumor He 'Blew' Bill Clinton Goes Viral: 'No Further Questions'

Source: The Daily Show/YouTube The House Oversight Committee released thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's emails on November 12.

Stewart began his monologue by putting an email from Mark on blast, in which he asked former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon if "[Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba." "And I know what you’re probably thinking: 'Jeffrey Epstein had a brother?'" the famed comedian quipped.

Source: The Daily Show/YouTube Jon Stewart trolled Donald Trump over a 'blowing Bubba' claim from Jeffrey Epstein's emails.

"He did! Apparently. And to the second thing that you might be thinking," Stewart added before playing a clip to finish the rest of his thought. The video was from a news outlet confirming, "Mark Epstein released a statement clarifying that the name 'Bubba' was not a reference to former president Bill Clinton." "Thank you for clearing that up. No further questions, your honor," Stewart hilariously concluded.

Donald Trump U-Turns Stance on Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: The Daily Show/YouTube Donald Trump claimed he has 'nothing to hide' about his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

During Monday’s monologue, Stewart also blasted Trump for abruptly U-turning his stance on releasing the Epstein files. Stewart played audio from WJHL News' report of Trump's Sunday night, November 16, Truth Social post, which read: "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files because we have nothing to hide." "If he had nothing to hide, he could have declassified and released these files himself at any time," Stewart declared. "How do I know this? A legal expert named Donald 'Jurisprudence' Trump said so."

Jon Stewart Says It's 'Clear' Donald Trump Doesn't Want Jeffrey Epstein Files Exposed

Source: The Daily Show/YouTube Jon Stewart said it's 'obvious' Donald Trump doesn't want the Epstein files released.

The late-night show then aired a video of Trump speaking to Fox News in 2022, stating, "If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified. Even by thinking about it." "It's very clear he does not want these things out there," the comedic writer insisted. "Which is obvious, even from his nonsensical answer in the Oval Office today."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump vehemently denied involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.