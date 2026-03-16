or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Look-Alike Spotted Driving in Florida Goes Viral: Watch 

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT;@onlyinfloridaa/instagram

A viral photo of a Jeffrey Epstein look-alike in South Florida has fueled new conspiracy theories about the dead financier.

March 16 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A viral video recently sparked speculation online after a man bearing a striking resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein was spotted driving a convertible in South Florida.

The footage, posted on Friday, March 13, shows an unidentified gray-haired man wearing a white backwards baseball cap and sunglasses. The clip quickly went viral on platforms like Instagram and X.

This incident follows other debunked "sightings," including an AI-generated image that previously claimed to show the dead financier in Israel.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @onlyinfloridaa/Instagram

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

The video was reportedly filmed from a passing car on a highway in South Florida, with some users suggesting the area around Boca Raton or West Palm Beach, not too far from President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach country club, Mar-a-Lago.

“Epstein out here in South Florida,” posted the Only In Florida Instagram account along with the photo.

Some social media comments have jokingly identified the Epstein doppelganger as "Gregory Connors," golfer Gary Player, or simply "every middle-aged guy in Boca.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Died in 2019

image of Jeffrey Epstein was officially ruled dead by suicide in 2019.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

Jeffrey Epstein was officially ruled dead by suicide in 2019.

“Bet he’s headed to The Villages,” quipped another commenter, referring to Florida’s MAGA-heavy syphilitic senior suburb.

“That would the perfect place to go after faking his death. Blends right in,” joked another.

Another added, “Every criminal comes to hide in Florida.”

Epstein was officially ruled dead by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody in New York. Authorities have found no evidence to support claims that he is alive or living in Florida.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey Epstein was close with ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

Jeffrey Epstein was close with ex-Prince Andrew.

The "sighting" gained traction amid the ongoing release of millions of documents related to the Epstein case by the U.S. Justice Department, which has renewed public interest and conspiracy theories along the lines of those surrounding the deaths of Elvis Presley and Tupac Shakur.

Social media posts in early 2026 falsely claimed a document in the Epstein Files showed him living in Colorado. The document actually referred to a witness named Richard Epstein.

Fueling the conspiracies was a leaked internal DOJ draft dated August 9, 2019 — one day before his death — that fueled rumors that his death was staged.

image of The documents feature many A-listers.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

The documents feature many A-listers.

The DOJ clarified that this was an internal typo that was corrected before the official public announcement.

The House Oversight Committee is currently seeking testimony from Tova Noel, a prison guard on duty when Jeffrey died in August 2019.

Lawmakers are questioning her about a suspicious $5,000 money transfer and an internet search for "law enforcement discounts" made shortly before his body was discovered.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.