NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Look-Alike Spotted Driving in Florida Goes Viral: Watch Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT;@onlyinfloridaa/instagram A viral photo of a Jeffrey Epstein look-alike in South Florida has fueled new conspiracy theories about the dead financier. Lesley Abravanel March 16 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A viral video recently sparked speculation online after a man bearing a striking resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein was spotted driving a convertible in South Florida. The footage, posted on Friday, March 13, shows an unidentified gray-haired man wearing a white backwards baseball cap and sunglasses. The clip quickly went viral on platforms like Instagram and X. This incident follows other debunked "sightings," including an AI-generated image that previously claimed to show the dead financier in Israel.

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The video was reportedly filmed from a passing car on a highway in South Florida, with some users suggesting the area around Boca Raton or West Palm Beach, not too far from President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach country club, Mar-a-Lago. “Epstein out here in South Florida,” posted the Only In Florida Instagram account along with the photo. Some social media comments have jokingly identified the Epstein doppelganger as "Gregory Connors," golfer Gary Player, or simply "every middle-aged guy in Boca.”

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Jeffrey Epstein Died in 2019

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT Jeffrey Epstein was officially ruled dead by suicide in 2019.

“Bet he’s headed to The Villages,” quipped another commenter, referring to Florida’s MAGA-heavy syphilitic senior suburb. “That would the perfect place to go after faking his death. Blends right in,” joked another. Another added, “Every criminal comes to hide in Florida.” Epstein was officially ruled dead by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody in New York. Authorities have found no evidence to support claims that he is alive or living in Florida.

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Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT Jeffrey Epstein was close with ex-Prince Andrew.

The "sighting" gained traction amid the ongoing release of millions of documents related to the Epstein case by the U.S. Justice Department, which has renewed public interest and conspiracy theories along the lines of those surrounding the deaths of Elvis Presley and Tupac Shakur. Social media posts in early 2026 falsely claimed a document in the Epstein Files showed him living in Colorado. The document actually referred to a witness named Richard Epstein. Fueling the conspiracies was a leaked internal DOJ draft dated August 9, 2019 — one day before his death — that fueled rumors that his death was staged.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT The documents feature many A-listers.