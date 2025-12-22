TRUE CRIME NEWS Jeffrey Epstein File Chaos: DOJ Abruptly Removes Video of Late Pedophile Attempting Suicide as Clip Suspected to Be Fake Source: MEGA A video appearing to show Jeffrey Epstein attempting suicide is suspected to be fake. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The Department of Justice caused a firestorm of controversy after it released, then abruptly deleted, a shocking video that appeared to show Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. The chilling 12-second video was uploaded to the DOJ's website without an explanation as part of their ongoing release of files related to the late pedophile and his crimes, with many believing it was real surveillance footage of Epstein trying to take his own life. The grainy video showed a white-haired man wearing an orange jumpsuit while bent over on his knees and seemingly trying to choke himself beside his bunkbed, however, several reports and social media skeptics quickly claimed the clip was computer-generated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: DOJ The DOJ abruptly removed the video from its website.

The clip had a timestamp of 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019 — just two hours before Epstein was found dead inside of his jail cell while awaiting his federal s-- trafficking trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. The seemingly altered footage falsely portrayed Epstein in his jail cell, where officials determined he hung himself.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram The DOJ abruptly removed a video appearing to show Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suicide amid widespread claims it was computer-generated.

The apparently fake video showed puddles of orange scattered throughout the room, which seemingly were meant to portray piles of prison clothes. Meanwhile, the door in the video didn't seem to match the real one in Epstein's cell.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

According to The New York Post, the video was a fake clip that circulated on 4chan. A Florida conspiracy theorist allegedly alerted investigators about the altered footage. The DOJ's uploading of the potentially fake video sparked widespread controversy as many felt its publishing spread misinformation about Epstein's death. The since-removed clip was included in a dump of thousands of documents and photos released by the DOJ on Friday, December 19, ahead of an 11:59 p.m. deadline.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Responds to Release of Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton appeared several times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The DOJ still needs to complete their full release of files as part of the Epstein Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump signed off on in November despite being featured in the documents. Former President Bill Clinton was also included several times in the first file release, and responded to the situation in a statement from his spokesperson on Monday, December 22. "We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: house oversight committee/doj Bill Clinton demanded Donald Trump and his DOJ complete their full release of the Epstein files.