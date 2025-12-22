Jeffrey Epstein File Chaos: DOJ Abruptly Removes Video of Late Pedophile Attempting Suicide as Clip Suspected to Be Fake
Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
The Department of Justice caused a firestorm of controversy after it released, then abruptly deleted, a shocking video that appeared to show Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.
The chilling 12-second video was uploaded to the DOJ's website without an explanation as part of their ongoing release of files related to the late pedophile and his crimes, with many believing it was real surveillance footage of Epstein trying to take his own life.
The grainy video showed a white-haired man wearing an orange jumpsuit while bent over on his knees and seemingly trying to choke himself beside his bunkbed, however, several reports and social media skeptics quickly claimed the clip was computer-generated.
The clip had a timestamp of 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019 — just two hours before Epstein was found dead inside of his jail cell while awaiting his federal s-- trafficking trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.
The seemingly altered footage falsely portrayed Epstein in his jail cell, where officials determined he hung himself.
The apparently fake video showed puddles of orange scattered throughout the room, which seemingly were meant to portray piles of prison clothes.
Meanwhile, the door in the video didn't seem to match the real one in Epstein's cell.
According to The New York Post, the video was a fake clip that circulated on 4chan. A Florida conspiracy theorist allegedly alerted investigators about the altered footage.
The DOJ's uploading of the potentially fake video sparked widespread controversy as many felt its publishing spread misinformation about Epstein's death.
The since-removed clip was included in a dump of thousands of documents and photos released by the DOJ on Friday, December 19, ahead of an 11:59 p.m. deadline.
Bill Clinton Responds to Release of Epstein Files
The DOJ still needs to complete their full release of files as part of the Epstein Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump signed off on in November despite being featured in the documents.
Former President Bill Clinton was also included several times in the first file release, and responded to the situation in a statement from his spokesperson on Monday, December 22.
"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña declared.
The message continued: "This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)."
"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves. However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection," the statement concluded.
