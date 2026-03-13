Jeffrey Epstein Death Investigation Bombshell: Prison Guard Working Night of Disgraced Financier's Alleged Suicide Called to Testify

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A prison guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died inside his jail cell will appear before the House Oversight Committee. According to a report, the panel requested that Tova Noel — who was fired from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City following the disgraced financier's shocking death — testify in Washington, D.C., on March 26. A letter to Noel signed by chairman James Comer reads: "Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice and documents obtained by the committee, the committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation."

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Why Is Tova Noel Being Called to Testify?

Source: Department of Justice The predator was 66 at the time of his death.

As OK! reported last week, unearthed materials showed Noel allegedly Google-searched Epstein's name 40 minutes before he was discovered unresponsive in August 2019. Additionally, Noel's bank informed the FBI of suspicious activity in her account in November 2019. A total of 12 cash deposits landed in her account starting in April 2018. The notorious predator allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his unit on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

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Tova Noel Was Accused of Falsifying Records

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein allegedly hung himself.

Noel was one of two correctional officers charged with falsifying records that claimed they checked on the financier the night he died when they allegedly had not. A press release from November 19, 2019 stated she and the other guard "repeatedly failed to complete mandated counts of prisoners under their watch in the MCC’s Special Housing Unit (SHU)." Epstein, who was 66, was supposed to be monitored every 30 minutes as he was considered a suicide risk. The charges against them were later dropped.

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'I Don't Remember Doing That'

Source: Department of Justice Tova Noel allegedly did not check on Jeffrey Epstein when she was supposed to.

It went on, "Instead, for substantial portions of their shifts, [they] sat at their desk, browsed the internet, and moved around the common area of the SHU." According to Noel's computer search history, she spent time shopping for home furniture. She also napped earlier in her shift. During a deposition in 2021, Noel claimed she didn't "recall" looking up the s-- offender online. "I don’t remember doing that," she alleged. "I’ve never worked in the Special Housing Unit and actually done rounds every 30 minutes."

'I Have a Life and I Want to Go Back to Living My Life'

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein allegedly did not want to die.