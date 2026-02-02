or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Makes Shocking Confession in Newly Released Interview: 'The Devil Scares Me'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein told an interviewer, 'The devil scares me,' in a newly released video from DOJ files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein made a startling admission in a newly released interview.

The clip is part of the latest release from the Department of Justice, which included over three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos tied to investigations into the disgraced financier.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Devil Scares Me'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jeffrey Epstein denied being 'the devil himself' in a newly resurfaced interview.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein denied being 'the devil himself' in a newly resurfaced interview.

During an unseen interview with someone believed to be Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, the convicted pedophile is asked whether "he is the devil himself."

"No, but I do have a good mirror," Epstein, who was wearing a black shirt and glasses, responded.

The interviewer responded that it was a "serious question" and asked the question again.

"I don't know. Why would you say that?" Epstein asked.

The interviewer explained, "Because you have all the attributes. You're incredibly smart..."

Epstein cut him off, saying, "No, the devil scares me."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jakerattlesnk/X

He also said 'the devil scared him.'

Article continues below advertisement

Massive Document Release

image of The video was included in the latest release of millions of DOJ documents, images and videos.
Source: @jakerattlesnk/X

The video was included in the latest release of millions of DOJ documents, images and videos.

The documents release comes six weeks after the December 19 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed and the president signed into law in November.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release "marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process," signaling that the Justice Department considers its work complete.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

image of Pictures of former Prince Andrew crouching over a woman were also in the files.
Source: mega

Pictures of former Prince Andrew crouching over a woman were also in the files.

Images and emails between the convicted s-- offender and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were also among the documents released.

In disturbing images, the disgraced prince was caught on all fours crouching over an unidentified woman.

One photo shows the woman lying flat on the ground, dressed in a white long-sleeved top and black pants, while Andrew gazed up at the camera.

In a separate image, Andrew is kneeling beside her with his hand on her stomach. Both pictures have the woman's face blackened out.

An email exchange between the pair showed the former prince inviting Epstein to dine at the palace just days after he was freed from house arrest.

"We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," Andrew wrote in response to Epstein's request for "private time" with the then-Duke.

It remains unknown whether Epstein accepted the offer.

Two days later, Epstein messaged Andrew, asking, "[Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"

Andrew responded, explaining he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."

'Shagging Weekend'

image of Emails between the former prince and Jeffrey Epstein were also included.
Source: mega

Emails between the former prince and Jeffrey Epstein were also included.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also included in the new Epstein file release, making a vulgar comment about her daughter.

In an email dating back to 2010, Epstein asked Ferguson if she would be visiting him in New York City, to which she responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

When the emails were sent, Eugenie was 19, just two days away from turning 20. She was reportedly celebrating with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

The informal nature of the messages has drawn criticism, especially considering who received them.

By 2010, Epstein had already been convicted and imprisoned for a s-- offense involving a minor, making Ferguson's casual correspondence with him particularly striking.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.