Jeffrey Epstein Makes Shocking Confession in Newly Released Interview: 'The Devil Scares Me'

Jeffrey Epstein made a startling admission in a newly released interview. The clip is part of the latest release from the Department of Justice, which included over three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos tied to investigations into the disgraced financier.

'The Devil Scares Me'

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein denied being 'the devil himself' in a newly resurfaced interview.

During an unseen interview with someone believed to be Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, the convicted pedophile is asked whether "he is the devil himself." "No, but I do have a good mirror," Epstein, who was wearing a black shirt and glasses, responded. The interviewer responded that it was a "serious question" and asked the question again. "I don't know. Why would you say that?" Epstein asked. The interviewer explained, "Because you have all the attributes. You're incredibly smart..." Epstein cut him off, saying, "No, the devil scares me."

Epstein gives an unsettling response when questioned about being "the devil." pic.twitter.com/IxMb3ljZnI — Jake Rattlesnake (@jakerattlesnk) February 2, 2026

Massive Document Release

Source: @jakerattlesnk/X The video was included in the latest release of millions of DOJ documents, images and videos.

The documents release comes six weeks after the December 19 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed and the president signed into law in November. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release "marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process," signaling that the Justice Department considers its work complete.

Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Source: mega Pictures of former Prince Andrew crouching over a woman were also in the files.

Images and emails between the convicted s-- offender and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were also among the documents released. In disturbing images, the disgraced prince was caught on all fours crouching over an unidentified woman. One photo shows the woman lying flat on the ground, dressed in a white long-sleeved top and black pants, while Andrew gazed up at the camera. In a separate image, Andrew is kneeling beside her with his hand on her stomach. Both pictures have the woman's face blackened out. An email exchange between the pair showed the former prince inviting Epstein to dine at the palace just days after he was freed from house arrest. "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," Andrew wrote in response to Epstein's request for "private time" with the then-Duke. It remains unknown whether Epstein accepted the offer. Two days later, Epstein messaged Andrew, asking, "[Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?" Andrew responded, explaining he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."

'Shagging Weekend'

Source: mega Emails between the former prince and Jeffrey Epstein were also included.