Sarah Ferguson Made Vulgar Comment About Daughter Eugenie 'Shagging' in Epstein Email

Sarah Ferguson is back under the spotlight after a newly unsealed email revealed she once made a crude remark about her daughter Princess Eugenie while communicating with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. The email, dated 2010 and released on Friday, January 30, surfaced as part of millions of records made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act of 2025. In the message, a sender identified as “Sarah” — widely believed to be the former Duchess of York — made an off-color comment referencing Eugenie’s personal life.

When Epstein asked whether Ferguson would be visiting him in New York City, the response from “Sarah” read, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is facing renewed criticism after she wrote an alleged email to Jeffrey Epstein.

The phrase “shagging weekend” is British slang that implies a weekend spent having s--. At the time, Princess Eugenie was 19 and just days away from turning 20. She was reportedly spending time with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, whom she later married in 2018. The couple now share two sons. The exchange has sparked backlash largely because of its timing. By March 2010, Epstein had already pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. He was also serving part of his sentence under house arrest when the email was sent.

Source: mega The comment referenced Princess Eugenie’s private life.

Other newly unsealed documents included a separate January 2010 email chain between Epstein and “Sarah,” in which she thanked him for his generosity and wrote, “You are a legend,” before adding, “I am at your service. Just marry me.” Sarah, who is also a children’s book author, sent another message to Epstein in June 2009 claiming she could “organize anything” after he asked about arranging a “VIP tour” or gaining “access to something special” in England for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

In yet another email dated September 2009, Ferguson suggested that Epstein marry a woman with a “great body.” "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her," she joked in the message. The emails are part of more than three million documents obtained by the Justice Department from Epstein’s estate. They are being released publicly as required by the transparency law passed in 2025.

Source: MEGA The emails were released under a 2025 transparency law.

Sarah was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple share two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Due to ongoing fallout tied to Epstein-related scandals, both Andrew and Sarah were forced to leave their longtime residence at Royal Lodge. The disgraced ex-duke is expected to relocate to a smaller home on the Sandringham Estate, while Sarah is reportedly searching for a new place to live.

Source: MEGA The scandal continues to affect the royal family.