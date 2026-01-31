Ex-Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours Over Unidentified Woman in Shocking Epstein Files Photo
Ex-Prince Andrew was caught on all fours in shocking new images released in connection to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The former royal, 65, is seen kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman in two photos included among 3 million pages of documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday, January 30.
In the photo, the woman, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants, lay on the ground with her arms at her sides as the U.K. native looked up at the camera.
In another image, Andrew was on one knee, his hand resting on her stomach with the woman's face blacked out in both photos.
The latest document release also includes email exchanges between Epstein and Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles last year.
According to the files, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace shortly after the late financier served a house arrest sentence in 2010 for charges related to solicitation of prostitution, including the solicitation of a minor under the age of 18.
Weeks later, Epstein requested "private time" with Andrew in a email sent on September 27, 2010, and said he was in London with three women.
Epstein listed as Andrew as "TheDuke" in his contacts, and asked if he should bring women "to add some life."
The former prince volunteered Buckingham Palace as the location for their meeting, ensuring the men and their guest "lots of privacy" there.
"I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring," Andrew wrote, according to the documents. "Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."
Andrew was first linked to Epstein in 2010, after they were spotted in photos walking through New York City's Central Park.
The newly revealed photos come months after the royal family confirmed in October 2025 that Andrew would no longer hold any of his royal titles, including the Duke of York, amid increased scrutiny over his tie to Epstein.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," his statement read.