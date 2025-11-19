Jeffrey Epstein's Manhood Was 'Lemon-Shaped' and 'Extremely Deformed,' Victim Claims

Article continues below advertisement

A new allegation about Jeffrey Epstein’s “lemon-shaped” manhood is raising eyebrows. “He had an extremely deformed p----,” Rina Oh, who has long claimed she was one of numerous young women groomed and abused by Epstein, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, November 19.

Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly began grooming Oh as early as 2000, pretending to take an interest in her art. Oh also speculated the size of Epstein’s genitals may have been a driving factor behind his pattern of sexual crimes. “Some people have described it as the shape of an egg,” she described. “I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches.” Oh recalled the relationship between Maxwell, 63, and Epstein as being “very awful, very strange,” which she said was driven by Maxwell’s jealousy.

“I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship,” Oh told the outlet. “I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting. Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent and they were throwing insults at each other.” Epstein was first investigated for sexual crimes in 2005 and ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor, serving just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail with generous work-release privileges. Years of civil suits and dozens of previously unheard victims followed, leading to his 2019 arrest at a New Jersey airport on federal s-- trafficking charges. He was denied bail and died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell weeks later.

As for Maxwell, she’s currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being arrested in July 2020 on multiple counts related to s-- trafficking and minors alongside Epstein. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 421-1 on Tuesday, November 19, to demand that the Department of Justice release all files related to Epstein. The bipartisan bill will move to a vote in the Senate, after which President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.

