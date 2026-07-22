Jeffrey Epstein Model Scout Daniel Siad Found Dead in France After Being Named Thousands of Times in FBI Files

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Suspected pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, Daniel Siad, 69, who had been under investigation in France at the time of his death on suspicion of helping the late predator traffic and abuse women, has died. According to The Sun, Siad was found dead at his home in Colombes, outside of Paris, on Monday, July 21.

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What Happened to Daniel Siad?

Source: mega Daniel Siad allegedly helped find women for Jeffrey Epstein.

“An investigation into the causes of death was opened Monday evening following the discovery of the body of Mr. Daniel Siad in a house he occupied in Colombes," the Nanterre prosecutor's office confirmed to the BBC. Siad's name appeared thousands of times in the Epstein files. Epstein victim Anya (not her real name) previously told the BBC Siad introduced her to the late financier, who died in his jail cell in 2019.

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Source: mega Siad's name appeared 2,090 times in the Epstein files.

In the latest batch of Epstein files, which were released by the Department of Justice in January, Siad's name appeared 2,090 times. In one note Siad wrote to Epstein in 2014, he said his job of recruiting women was similar to fishing. “In this busyness [sic] I feel like fisherman some time I cache [sic] quick, some time no fish," the message read. “I had 2 girls from Sweden, a Slovakian, 2 French and [redacted] the Russian, with whom you spoke and a beautiful Chinese named [redacted],” he continued. Epstein tried to reassure him, writing: “I will reimburse you of course for any expenses.”

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Source: mega Siad denied any wrongdoing.

Siad, who always denied any wrongdoing, allegedly acted as a recruiter for Epstein overseas. According to reports, he worked with him from the late '00s to 2017. He allegedly carried out jobs in Poland, South Africa, Cuba, France and more. “Slovakia is the place to be,” Siad wrote to Epstein in 2009, adding he had 45 women to see there. “I have to invite the parents for lunch or cafe i have some girls already who are there waiting for me like in Poland so I have to give them some money,” Siad wrote.

Source: mega Ebba Karlsson claimed Siad scouted her in Sweden in 1990.