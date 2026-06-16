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Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Kill Himself Multiple Times Behind Bars as Nooses Were Discovered in Cell Before Suicide, Bombshell Report Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly made several suicide attempts before his 2019 death.

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June 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein allegedly made several attempts to end his life before his 2019 death, according to a bombshell new report.

Epstein's former cellmate, convicted murderer Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed that the disgraced financier asked him how to make a noose on July 18, 2019 – a month before his suicide – in an interview with the New York Times published on Tuesday, June 16.

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Nooses Were Discovered in Jeffrey Epstein's Cell

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019.

Tartaglione said the exchange came on Epstein's 13th day behind bars, after a judge denied him bail.

He also claimed that he caught Epstein making preparations for a possible suicide twice, an account that another inmate corroborated.

Tartaglione said he saw Epstein try to tie a sheet to the grate over a cell window, while another time he saw the convicted s-- offender looking "a little suspicious" and discovered a noose under his mattress.

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Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Semi-Conscious in His Cell Before His Death

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told officers that Nicholas Tartaglione attacked him.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told officers that Nicholas Tartaglione attacked him.

Tartaglione recounted reporting both events to guards, who reportedly "laughed" them off.

Epstein was found semi-conscious in his jail cell on July 22, 2019, with an orange fabric noose tied around his neck after a reported suicide attempt. At the time, Epstein told officers he had been attacked by Tartaglione, who at the time was awaiting trial on four murders.

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Nicholas Tartaglione Reportedly Found Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note was reportedly found before his death.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note was reportedly found before his death.

Soon after the incident, Tartaglione explained that he picked up a graphic novel and found a piece of paper tucked between the pages, which appeared to be a suicide note in Epstein's handwriting.

"They investigated me for month — Found NOTHING!!!” the note read, per the outlet. "It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN — NOT WORTH IT!!"

Nicholas Tartaglione Used Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note as Evidence in His Own Case

Photo of Nicholas Tartaglione reportedly used the note as evidence in his own legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Nicholas Tartaglione reportedly used the note as evidence in his own legal battle.

Tartaglione, who was facing the death penalty at the time, said he reported the note to his attorneys rather than prison officials, believing it could support his claim that he did not attack Epstein in their cell.

He also suggested the incident could work in his favor, as it demonstrated he "played the hero" and intervened when Epstein tried to take his own life.

"Look, we have objective, extrinsic evidence that this was a suicide attempt," Tartaglione's lawyer Bruce Barket told the outlet.

The note was made public in May after The Times' lawyer petitioned the judge in Tartaglione’s case to unseal it.

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