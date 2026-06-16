Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Kill Himself Multiple Times Behind Bars as Nooses Were Discovered in Cell Before Suicide, Bombshell Report Claims

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Jeffrey Epstein allegedly made several attempts to end his life before his 2019 death, according to a bombshell new report. Epstein's former cellmate, convicted murderer Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed that the disgraced financier asked him how to make a noose on July 18, 2019 – a month before his suicide – in an interview with the New York Times published on Tuesday, June 16.

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Nooses Were Discovered in Jeffrey Epstein's Cell

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019.

Tartaglione said the exchange came on Epstein's 13th day behind bars, after a judge denied him bail. He also claimed that he caught Epstein making preparations for a possible suicide twice, an account that another inmate corroborated. Tartaglione said he saw Epstein try to tie a sheet to the grate over a cell window, while another time he saw the convicted s-- offender looking "a little suspicious" and discovered a noose under his mattress.

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Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Semi-Conscious in His Cell Before His Death

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told officers that Nicholas Tartaglione attacked him.

Tartaglione recounted reporting both events to guards, who reportedly "laughed" them off. Epstein was found semi-conscious in his jail cell on July 22, 2019, with an orange fabric noose tied around his neck after a reported suicide attempt. At the time, Epstein told officers he had been attacked by Tartaglione, who at the time was awaiting trial on four murders.

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Nicholas Tartaglione Reportedly Found Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's suicide note was reportedly found before his death.

Soon after the incident, Tartaglione explained that he picked up a graphic novel and found a piece of paper tucked between the pages, which appeared to be a suicide note in Epstein's handwriting. "They investigated me for month — Found NOTHING!!!” the note read, per the outlet. "It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN — NOT WORTH IT!!"

Nicholas Tartaglione Used Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note as Evidence in His Own Case

Source: MEGA Nicholas Tartaglione reportedly used the note as evidence in his own legal battle.