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Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Dead Predator Paid Palm Beach Deputy in Cash and Disneyland Tickets for Special Jail Perks, Claims Aide

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly received special treatment behind bars in Florida.

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June 15 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein allegedly received preferential treatment while behind bars in Palm Beach, Fla., as a result of his paying off government employees, a former staffer claimed.

Epstein was jailed from 2008 to 2009 at the Palm Beach County Stockade after pleading guilty to state charges in Florida for soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, though he ultimately only served 13.

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Jeffrey Epstein Skyped From Jail Computer

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein reportedly asked his former personal assistant to undress during a video chat from jail.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly asked his former personal assistant to undress during a video chat from jail.

Sarah Kellen, a longtime personal assistant to Epstein, was questioned by the House Oversight Committee last month about special privileges the convicted s-- offender may have received while behind bars in Florida.

Kellen claimed she visited Epstein several times in jail, noting he was able to contact her by Skype from a jail computer and allegedly asked her to undress for him on camera, per The Miami Herald.

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Jeffrey Epstein Used Disneyland Tickets to Pay Off Jail Officials

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used cash and Disneyland tickets in exchange for special perks in jail.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used cash and Disneyland tickets in exchange for special perks in jail.

"I know that he arranged to have cash and, like, Disneyland tickets, taken to one of the officers in the jail and I’m not sure what he received with that," Kellen replied, according to a transcript of her testimony.

She reportedly identified the officer as Michael Fox, who retired from the agency in 2020, according to a spokesperson.

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Former Deputy Was 'Concerned' About Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of A former deputy sheriff confessed that he was 'concerned' that Jeffrey Epstein would use his influence to secure perks behind bars.
Source: MEGA

A former deputy sheriff confessed he was 'concerned' Jeffrey Epstein would use his influence to secure perks behind bars.

When asked how she knew about Fox, she replied that Epstein's former paralegal Story Cowles complained about having to drive a long distance to personally deliver the money and tickets from Epstein.

Former deputy sheriff Michael Gauger, who supervised the facility during Epstein's tenure, reportedly had been "concerned" that the disgraced financier would use his power and influence to secure special treatment.

"I was afraid that that would happen. [Epstein] was so smooth. He was trying to hook me in, and that wasn’t going to happen," he told The Miami Herald. "It wouldn’t surprise me at all because of how manipulative he was."

No Wrongdoing Has Been Found After 'Extensive Investigation'

Photo of The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found there were 'no inappropriate' actions against the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.
Source: MEGA

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found there were 'no inappropriate' actions against the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach facility highlighted a 2021 investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that found no wrongdoing by members of the sheriff's office.

"After an extensive investigation, FDLE determined that there was NO inappropriate or criminal activity on the part of any PBSO member with respect to their participation in Epstein’s work release or the permit detail," they told the outlet. "The investigation is complete."

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