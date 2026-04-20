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Jeffrey Epstein Turned to Donald Trump for Advice on Palm Beach Mansion Before 2004 Bidding War: 'He Knew How to Move Dirt'

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein invited Donald Trump over to the mansion he intended to purchase before he put his own bid on the property.

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April 20 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein once brought Donald Trump into his planning for a major Palm Beach estate before the two men later ended up in direct competition over the same property, according to journalist Michael Wolff.

In the latest installment of Wolff’s Epstein Diaries, published April 20 on Substack HOWL, the author described Epstein at a moment of rising wealth and influence, preparing what he believed was an "all-but-done deal" on a sprawling oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach.

Assuming he had locked in the anticipated purchase, Epstein invited Trump to visit the property and walk the grounds, asking him for input on a specific design issue involving the estate — including how to move the swimming pool.

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Image of Jeffrey Epstein both mocked and appreciated Donald Trump's business tactics.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein both mocked and appreciated Donald Trump's business tactics.

The visit, Wolff suggested, reflected Epstein’s view of Trump not just as a social acquaintance, but as someone with practical expertise in construction and real estate development.

Of Trump’s abilities, Epstein is quoted as saying: "He knew how to get things done; he knew whom to call; he knew ‘how to move dirt.'" Wolff attributed the remark directly to Epstein, noting it was delivered with a mix of criticism and admiration.

According to Wolf, Epstein often "disparaged" Trump’s financial standing during this period, while simultaneously acknowledging his effectiveness in the physical mechanics of building — the ability to execute projects, manage contractors and shape large-scale developments.

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'Real Estate Is Intimacy'

Image of Donald Trump's finances were 'gutted' due to failed real estate ventures in the 1990s.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's finances were 'gutted' due to failed real estate ventures in the 1990s.

The property at the center of the account, Maison de L’Amitié, was one of Palm Beach’s most significant estates, a massive oceanfront compound that had passed through several wealthy owners and undergone extensive redevelopment.

Wolff portrayed Epstein as someone who saw real estate as more than investment — as identity itself.

"For Jeffrey Epstein, his homes… were the stage set of his life," the author said.

Noting “real estate is intimacy,” Wolff reflected on how closely Epstein tied property ownership to personal power and status.

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Image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a friendship fallout in the early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a friendship fallout in the early 2000s.

At the time, Epstein was working closely with retail billionaire Leslie Wexner, and believed he was positioned to secure the mansion through bankruptcy proceedings tied to the property’s financial collapse.

Wolff labeled Epstein’s approach to real estate as strategic and hierarchical, noting, "The biggest was better than anything lesser."

Things took a turn when Trump also entered the bidding process — setting up an overlap that would ultimately reshape the dynamic between the two men.

How Real Estate Fractured Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship

Image of Donald Trump appeared to backstab Jeffrey Epstein by bidding on his desired Palm Beach property.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to backstab Jeffrey Epstein by bidding on his desired Palm Beach property.

What had begun as collaboration and shared discussion within Palm Beach’s elite real estate world began to shift into rivalry as both pursued the same trophy property.

Wolff framed the episode as a turning point in their friendship, suggesting the intersection of ambition, status and real estate competition in Palm Beach marked the beginning of a broader rupture in their relationship — one that would echo in later years.

The Epstein Diaries series, launched in March 2026, is presented by Wolff as a serialized account based on his interactions with Epstein in the early 2000s and his later reporting on Trump.

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