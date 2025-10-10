or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Kept Photos of Donald Trump With 'Topless Young Women' in His Safe, Claims Biographer

photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein feared releasing the photos after Donald Trump was elected as president.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Although Jeffrey Epstein was declared dead on August 10, 2019, his past remains a constant among those seeking answers about who was involved in his dealings with minors.

Michael Wolff, Donald Trump’s longtime biographer, recently shed light on more information regarding the president and his former relationship with Epstein, whom he has tirelessly tried to distance himself from in the headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Kept Photos of Donald Trump With 'Topless Young Women'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Jeffrey Epstein kept photos of Donald Trump with 'topless young women'
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein kept photos of Donald Trump with 'topless young women.'

During a Thursday, October 9, episode of the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast, Wolff revealed he was invited to one of Epstein’s homes, where the convicted pedophile sprawled out an array of photos, in which Trump could be seen with near-naked women sitting on his lap. Although the biographer could not confirm their ages, he recollected that they were “young.”

Article continues below advertisement

'This Amused Him to Have These Pictures'

photo of The biographer claimed Jeffrey Epstein was proud of the photos he kept of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The biographer claimed Jeffrey Epstein was proud of the photos he kept of Donald Trump.

“I am one of the people who has seen these pictures,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table, almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.”

Wolff claimed that at one point during a visit with Epstein, the financier left the room as they were talking about Trump. He came back moments later with about a dozen photos resembling inappropriate Polaroids of the president.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Pictured With 'Stain' on His Shorts With 'Young' Women

photo of Micheal Wolff recalled photos of Donald Trump with a stain on his pants
Source: mega

Micheal Wolff recalled photos of Donald Trump with a stain on his pants.

“There were specifically three that I remember — and this is now almost 10 years ago — but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap,” the biographer detailed. “And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool.”

Wolff continued, “In the third picture, he’s wearing light pants, and there’s a stain on the front of his trousers. And the girls — three, four, four or five, as I remember — are pointing at the stain and laughing. And that is what I remember.”

Jeffrey Epstein Feared the Revelations of His Photos of Donald Trump

photo of Michael Wolff encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to expose the photos
Source: mega

Michael Wolff encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to expose the photos.

When the biographer, who has authored four books on Trump, told Epstein “to do something with these pictures” after Trump was elected president, Epstein allegedly expressed apprehension in going against his longtime friend.

“And he said, ‘I can’t now. I may be such and such, but I’m not crazy,’ implying that he had some reason to fear the wrath of Donald Trump,” Wolff claimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.