Jeffrey Epstein Kept Photos of Donald Trump With 'Topless Young Women' in His Safe, Claims Biographer

Although Jeffrey Epstein was declared dead on August 10, 2019, his past remains a constant among those seeking answers about who was involved in his dealings with minors. Michael Wolff, Donald Trump’s longtime biographer, recently shed light on more information regarding the president and his former relationship with Epstein, whom he has tirelessly tried to distance himself from in the headlines.

Jeffrey Epstein Kept Photos of Donald Trump With 'Topless Young Women'

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein kept photos of Donald Trump with 'topless young women.'

During a Thursday, October 9, episode of the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast, Wolff revealed he was invited to one of Epstein’s homes, where the convicted pedophile sprawled out an array of photos, in which Trump could be seen with near-naked women sitting on his lap. Although the biographer could not confirm their ages, he recollected that they were “young.”

'This Amused Him to Have These Pictures'

Source: mega The biographer claimed Jeffrey Epstein was proud of the photos he kept of Donald Trump.

“I am one of the people who has seen these pictures,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table, almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.” Wolff claimed that at one point during a visit with Epstein, the financier left the room as they were talking about Trump. He came back moments later with about a dozen photos resembling inappropriate Polaroids of the president.

Donald Trump Pictured With 'Stain' on His Shorts With 'Young' Women

Source: mega Micheal Wolff recalled photos of Donald Trump with a stain on his pants.

“There were specifically three that I remember — and this is now almost 10 years ago — but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap,” the biographer detailed. “And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool.” Wolff continued, “In the third picture, he’s wearing light pants, and there’s a stain on the front of his trousers. And the girls — three, four, four or five, as I remember — are pointing at the stain and laughing. And that is what I remember.”

Jeffrey Epstein Feared the Revelations of His Photos of Donald Trump

Source: mega Michael Wolff encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to expose the photos.