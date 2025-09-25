or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Confused by Public's 'Obsession' With Jeffrey Epstein, Insists 'Palm Beach in the '90s Was a Different Time': Source

Split photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insists he and Jeffrey Epstein stopped being friends prior to the late pedophile's initial 2006 arrest.

Profile Image

Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was reportedly hot and bothered by Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scandal finding its way back into headlines earlier this year.

According to a new bombshell exposé from the Wall Street Journal, the president of the United States complained to his staffers in July that he didn't understand why the public was so scathingly critical of his administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Trump seemed to excuse his and Epstein's antics in the 1990s by claiming it was a "different time."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump reportedly doesn't understand why the world's so 'obsessed' with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly doesn't understand why the world's so 'obsessed' with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in New York and Florida and has said he fell out with him before his first arrest in 2006, told aides he couldn’t understand why people were so obsessed with the deceased financier and s-- offender," an insider "familiar with his comments" told the news outlet.

The source claimed Trump "groused" about how "people don’t understand that Palm Beach in the '90s was a different time."

After complaining to employees, Trump supposedly "called influential allies" the following day to seek advice about how to handle the controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Files Continue to Haunt Donald Trump

Image of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking charges.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking charges.

"'Why is everyone so fixated on the issue?' He wanted to know. 'What would make it die down?'" the source said Trump was wondering.

Trump and Epstein's friendship has remained a subject of controversy in recent years — with the scandal receiving heightened attention ever since the president began his second term earlier this year.

Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi, remains under scrutiny after promising to release the Epstein files before backtracking on her word.

Critics wonder if the files contain information that could implicate Trump in connection to Epstein's crimes.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump remains a subject of controversy in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scandal.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remains a subject of controversy in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scandal.

While Trump has seemed to downplay his closeness to Epstein, photographs of the two at Mar-a-Lago and other high-profile events from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s appear to prove otherwise.

Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino President Jack O’Donnell fueled beliefs Epstein and Trump were thick as thieves back in July, telling CNN host Erin Burnett: "He frequently came down to Atlantic City, the two of them, to attend special events."

"In my mind, it was his best friend," O'Donnell confessed.

Image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were close friends throughout the 1990s.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were close friends throughout the 1990s.

Later in July, Trump addressed reporters about his falling out with Epstein during a visit to his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.

While answering press questions, a journalist asked Trump to explain why he and Epstein parted ways more than two decades ago.

"That’s such old history, very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it," the POTUS declared — though he eventually provided reasoning behind their friendship's demise.

Trump claimed he cut ties with Epstein after "he did something that was inappropriate" by allegedly stealing Mar-a-Lago employees.

"He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,'" the Republican politician recalled. "He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."

"I threw him out and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth," Trump concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.