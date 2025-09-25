Donald Trump Confused by Public's 'Obsession' With Jeffrey Epstein, Insists 'Palm Beach in the '90s Was a Different Time': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was reportedly hot and bothered by Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scandal finding its way back into headlines earlier this year. According to a new bombshell exposé from the Wall Street Journal, the president of the United States complained to his staffers in July that he didn't understand why the public was so scathingly critical of his administration's handling of the Epstein files. Trump seemed to excuse his and Epstein's antics in the 1990s by claiming it was a "different time."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly doesn't understand why the world's so 'obsessed' with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in New York and Florida and has said he fell out with him before his first arrest in 2006, told aides he couldn’t understand why people were so obsessed with the deceased financier and s-- offender," an insider "familiar with his comments" told the news outlet. The source claimed Trump "groused" about how "people don’t understand that Palm Beach in the '90s was a different time." After complaining to employees, Trump supposedly "called influential allies" the following day to seek advice about how to handle the controversy.

Epstein Files Continue to Haunt Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking charges.

"'Why is everyone so fixated on the issue?' He wanted to know. 'What would make it die down?'" the source said Trump was wondering. Trump and Epstein's friendship has remained a subject of controversy in recent years — with the scandal receiving heightened attention ever since the president began his second term earlier this year. Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi, remains under scrutiny after promising to release the Epstein files before backtracking on her word. Critics wonder if the files contain information that could implicate Trump in connection to Epstein's crimes.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump remains a subject of controversy in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scandal.

While Trump has seemed to downplay his closeness to Epstein, photographs of the two at Mar-a-Lago and other high-profile events from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s appear to prove otherwise. Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino President Jack O’Donnell fueled beliefs Epstein and Trump were thick as thieves back in July, telling CNN host Erin Burnett: "He frequently came down to Atlantic City, the two of them, to attend special events." "In my mind, it was his best friend," O'Donnell confessed.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were close friends throughout the 1990s.