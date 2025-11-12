Jeffrey Epstein's Plot to Let Donald Trump 'Hang Himself' Ahead of 2016 Election Exposed in Shocking Email
Nov. 12 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's plot to let Donald Trump "hang himself" ahead of the 2016 election was allegedly revealed in new emails.
The information was exposed in email correspondence between Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, November 12.
Jeffrey Epstein Plotted to Let Donald Trump 'Hang' Himself
Wolff – who described his relationship with Epstein as strictly professional – reportedly recorded more than 100 hours of conversations with the late pedophile between approximately 2014 and 2019.
In a December 15, 2015 email – sent on the day of the CNN-televised Republican primary debate — the author wrote to Epstein, "I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards."
"Heads Up" was written in the subject line of the email.
Jeffrey Epstein Believed He Was Possibly 'Generating a Debt'
In response, Epstein allegedly asked if he should help "prepare an answer" for the then-presidential candidate, to which Wolff replied that Trump should craft his own as it "could yield political capital."
"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff's 2015 email read. "You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."
White House Called Emails 'Smear' Campaign
He continued, "Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."
The emails have been slammed by some in the White House, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who called the messages "selectively leaked" to "create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."
White House Press Secretary Called Email a 'Hoax'
"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees," the statement said. "These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."
Trump and his U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, have faced ongoing criticism for promising to release the Epstein files but failing to do so.
In a recent development — and nearly seven weeks after her special election victory — House Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Arizona Democratic congresswoman Adelita Grijalva on November 12. She is expected to provide the final signature required to force a House vote to release all unclassified records related to Epstein.