TRUE CRIME NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Was Pressured to Give Dirt on Donald Trump for Leniency Before Committing Suicide in Prison, Killer Cellmate Claims Source: MEGA; DOJ Prosecutors wanted information from Jeffrey Epstein that could be used to impeach Donald Trump. Rebecca Friedman May 11 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A resurfaced investigation is drawing renewed attention to alleged conversations between Jeffrey Epstein and his former cellmate about Donald Trump before the disgraced financier's death in 2019. In a Substack article titled “I CUT HIM DOWN' — Epstein’s Cellmate Narrates The Night He Saved Epstein’s Life," House Inhabit writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed mainstream media was “finally paying attention” to the case and argued outlets were still “three steps behind.” Kraus also revealed she recently spoke with former inmate Nicholas Tartaglione, who allegedly recorded a message for the late criminal's brother, Mark Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly pressured to cooperate against his pal Donald Trump.

An editor’s note credited Jay Beecher with compiling the investigation, stating the report included evidence allegedly pulled from Tartaglione’s hard drive, as well as audio clips featuring him narrating portions of the story. According to Tartaglione, Epstein claimed federal prosecutors pressured him to cooperate against Trump in exchange for leniency. Tartaglione alleged Epstein told him prosecutors stressed he did not necessarily need proof of wrongdoing, but rather allegations or information Trump’s associates would allegedly be unable to disprove.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's former friendship remains a popular talking point among critics.

The former police officer claimed he pushed back on Epstein’s account, reminding him the FBI was operating under the Trump administration at the time. Epstein allegedly responded by insisting prosecutors told him the FBI were “their people,” not Trump’s. Tartaglione also claimed Epstein suggested his former girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, could potentially corroborate claims against Trump.

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'Nick Tried to Kill Me'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison in August 2019.

Tartaglione claimed his conversation with the late child predator became heated after he criticized what he described as the dangers of fabricated cooperation agreements. Shortly afterward, Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell. “When he came around, he uttered five words: ‘Nick tried to kill me,’” the article stated.

Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide in August 2019

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on trafficking crimes.