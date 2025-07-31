Jeffrey Epstein Prison Surveillance Video Draws More Questions as Orange Blob Spotted Coming Toward His Cell

Jefffrey Epstein's prison surveillance video is drawing more questions than answers, as an orange blob was spotted coming toward his cell.

In the video — which already has some footage missing — the orange blob peeks out from around the corner but quickly disappears, prompting people to ask more questions about Epstein's death.

Surveillance video from inside Jeffrey Epstein ’s prison has come under scrutiny as an orange blob has been spotted heading toward the disgraced financier’s cell at 10:30 p.m.

An official report on the tape states the figure is a corrections officer who “carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed."

A major outlet has a forensics editor going through the footage, and they think the orange blob could potentially be an inmate dressed in an orange prison suit going up the stairs near Epstein’s cell.

At the time of Epstein’s death — which was ruled a suicide — he was awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges. Many have questioned if he killed himself or if something else happened, a.k.a. he was potentially murdered.