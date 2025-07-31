Jeffrey Epstein Prison Surveillance Video Draws More Questions as Orange Blob Spotted Coming Toward His Cell
Surveillance video from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s prison has come under scrutiny as an orange blob has been spotted heading toward the disgraced financier’s cell at 10:30 p.m.
In the video — which already has some footage missing — the orange blob peeks out from around the corner but quickly disappears, prompting people to ask more questions about Epstein's death.
Explanations for the Orange Blob in Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Surveillance Video
An official report on the tape states the figure is a corrections officer who “carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed."
A major outlet has a forensics editor going through the footage, and they think the orange blob could potentially be an inmate dressed in an orange prison suit going up the stairs near Epstein’s cell.
At the time of Epstein’s death — which was ruled a suicide — he was awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges. Many have questioned if he killed himself or if something else happened, a.k.a. he was potentially murdered.
A Missing Minute of Footage
Due to all of the questions surrounding how Epstein died, the Department of Justice and FBI released 11 hours of security camera footage to try to squash doubts and show that no one had entered his prison cell on the evening of his death.
At 11:58 p.m., the footage jumped forward one minute to midnight. As a result, many were left wondering if the clip had been tampered with to hide what really happened that night.
A news outlet spoke to a “government source familiar with the investigation” who confirmed the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons all have a copy of the video in their possession, which features the missing minute. It's unclear what is in the missing footage.
An Explanation for the Missing Minute of Footage
Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked about the missing minute on July 8 by reporters.
“What we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video,” she explained. “So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."
Pam Bondi's Involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Is Under a Microscope
Forensic video and surveillance experts have a different view than Bondi, saying her explanation would “have been unusual” and atypical for “something they encountered in most video systems.”
Recently, it was revealed Donald Trump's administration has the full footage, including the missing minute.
Bondi’s involvement in the Epstein case has already been under a microscope, after she claimed in February Epstein’s client list was on her desk. Then, in July, she backed a Department of Justice memo that claimed no such list existed. Since there’s such a major discrepancy between the two statements, people have been upset at the administration for not being transparent.