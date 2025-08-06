ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew Invited Late Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Into Royal Box in Unearthed Photo as Scandal Explodes Source: Mega A photo of Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Ascot with Queen Elizabeth II has resurfaced. OK! Staff Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein’s links to the British royal family have come under fresh scrutiny following revelations that the convicted s-- offender attended a prestigious royal event with Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of York reportedly welcomed Epstein into the Royal Box during Ladies’ Day at Ascot on June 22, 2000. The revelation has reignited criticism over Prince Andrew’s friendship with the disgraced financier.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Prince Andrew reportedly welcomed Jeffrey Epstein into the Royal Box.

Article continues below advertisement

A photograph of Epstein with Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted s-- trafficker, was later discovered during a police search of Epstein's £60 million Manhattan mansion. The image was reportedly displayed prominently in the main corridor of the property. "This was no accident," a source revealed. "That image was positioned to be seen. It was a clear statement of the access and influence Jeff had cultivated. He had it positioned in front of pictures with some of the world’s most powerful and rich men; that is what his friendship with Andrew meant. Jeff wanted everyone and anyone to know he was connected to the royals."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega A photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell was found at his Manhattan mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein’s access to royal events, including private celebrations such as Andrew’s 40th birthday party at Windsor Castle, has long raised questions about the nature of their relationship. He frequently socialized with Andrew both in the U.K. and the U.S., with multiple visits to royal residences. In 2019, Prince Andrew gave a widely criticized BBC interview about his relationship with Epstein, which was seen as a failure to show empathy for the victims. The public backlash led him to step back from all public duties.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had access to a number of royal events.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy intensified when Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as a minor. While Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, he reached a settlement in 2022, reportedly paying Giuffre £12 million without admitting liability. As reported by OK! Giuffre alleged that Prince Andrew intimately went down on her when she was just 17 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Prince Andrew was stripped of royal duties following public backlash over Jeffrey Epstein ties.