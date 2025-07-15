or
'Entitled' Prince Andrew 'Remains an Embarrassment' to the Royal Family Despite FBI Ending Jeffrey Epstein Probe

By:

July 15 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew might be cleared on paper — but he's still not in good graces with the royal family.

The younger brother of King Charles' self-imposed travel ban can now come to an end after a leaked memo reportedly revealed that the FBI had completed its investigation into Prince Andrew's ties to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, 65, has hardly traveled in the past six years — only leaving the United Kingdom once in more than half a decade due to fears of being arrested, subpoenaed or hit with a civil lawsuit in connection to his shamed friendship with the child s-- offender.

It seems he can now freely leave the U.K. without the chance of any Epstein-related obstacles, but this doesn't mean his relationship with the monarchy is on the mend.

Prince Andrew 'Remains an Embarrassment to the Royal Family'

"Prince Andrew remains an embarrassment to the royal family," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams admitted to a news publication. "No one has forgotten his infamous Newsnight interview or the photograph with Epstein… He continues to be seen as an entitled imbecile."

"He can only be seen with the royal family inside a church without attracting fiercely negative comment," the public relations consultant continued. "[But] unless he accepts that he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion and… [shows] some repentance or, at the very least, something positive which helps others, at his best, his future is well behind him."

Prince Andrew Free to Travel After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich also reacted to the FBI ending their probe, telling the outlet: "While Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal."

Fordwich predicted media coverage of Prince Andrew will continue to be "relentless and most certainly not positive."

"They will also be more likely to be hostile, as well as embarrassing to the royal family, if he does travel to the U.S. He is not likely to ever regain public favor either nor return to any prominence," she claimed. "He lost all his royal patronages and military roles. There is no indication whatsoever that King Charles III, or any senior royal, ever intends to rehabilitate his public image nor to restore his former status in any way."

Prince Andrew Doesn't Have a Future With the Royal Family

Fordwich alleged "senior royals are far more concerned with protecting the institution’s reputation," as she mentioned how "anything Andrew does is seen as… a liability."

"Prince William remains adamant regarding severely restricting any options for participation at all. So, he might travel, but not in any formal capacity," she added. "It’s noted that he did not offer to help with the FBI investigation, although he had originally offered to do so. It should also be stressed that he has not been found guilty of anything and has always maintained his innocence."

