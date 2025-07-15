'Entitled' Prince Andrew 'Remains an Embarrassment' to the Royal Family Despite FBI Ending Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich also reacted to the FBI ending their probe, telling the outlet: "While Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal."

Fordwich predicted media coverage of Prince Andrew will continue to be "relentless and most certainly not positive."

"They will also be more likely to be hostile, as well as embarrassing to the royal family, if he does travel to the U.S. He is not likely to ever regain public favor either nor return to any prominence," she claimed. "He lost all his royal patronages and military roles. There is no indication whatsoever that King Charles III, or any senior royal, ever intends to rehabilitate his public image nor to restore his former status in any way."