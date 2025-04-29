Virginia Giuffre Died Insisting Prince Andrew Licked Her Toes as an Underage Teen
Virginia Giuffre spilled a few shocking claims in her secret diary prior to dying by suicide at age 41 on Friday, April 25.
In a written journal obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s-- slave accused the late pedophile's close pal Prince Andrew of intimately going down on her when she was only 17 years old.
Giuffre said her first encounter with Prince Andrew occurred after Epstein and his girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to travel abroad and perform daily activities of "massages, s-- and even dressing" the disgraced financier while finding other females to do the same.
"Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better," she wrote in her hidden diary. "I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."
One morning, Giuffre recalled, "Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince."
"'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting," she remembered.
Giuffre — who claimed Epstein paid her $15,000 to be intimate with the royal — was brought to Tramp nightclub with Prince Andrew for an evening of seductive dancing before he escorted her back to Maxwell’s London townhouse, where things turned extremely sexual.
"I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him," she penned. "He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."
After entering the bath with Andrew, Giuffre alleged they "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing and him even licking my toes."
"'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" she claimed Prince Andrew told her. "That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine."
Giuffre's diary entry revelations were unveiled after her family announced the tragedy of her passing last week, claiming she was a "lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily," the message continued.