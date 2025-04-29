or
Virginia Giuffre Died Insisting Prince Andrew Licked Her Toes as an Underage Teen

Photo of Virginia Giuffre; picture of Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre died by suicide at age 41.

By:

April 29 2025, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre spilled a few shocking claims in her secret diary prior to dying by suicide at age 41 on Friday, April 25.

In a written journal obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged s-- slave accused the late pedophile's close pal Prince Andrew of intimately going down on her when she was only 17 years old.

virginia giuffre taunts prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre took her own life on April 25 following a spree of troubling social media posts.

Giuffre said her first encounter with Prince Andrew occurred after Epstein and his girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to travel abroad and perform daily activities of "massages, s-- and even dressing" the disgraced financier while finding other females to do the same.

"Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better," she wrote in her hidden diary. "I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."

prince andrew m war chest launch legal case assault accuser virginia giuffre jpg
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew licked her toes while being sexually intimate with her when she was only 17.

One morning, Giuffre recalled, "Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince."

"'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting," she remembered.

virginia giuffre diary entry ok
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein paid her $15,000 to hook up with Prince Andrew as a minor.

Virginia Giuffre

Giuffre — who claimed Epstein paid her $15,000 to be intimate with the royal — was brought to Tramp nightclub with Prince Andrew for an evening of seductive dancing before he escorted her back to Maxwell’s London townhouse, where things turned extremely sexual.

"I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him," she penned. "He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."

king charles queen camilla want prince andrew withdraw royal life
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew has continuously denied all allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

After entering the bath with Andrew, Giuffre alleged they "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing and him even licking my toes."

"'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" she claimed Prince Andrew told her. "That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine."

prince andrew abuse victim virginia giuffre
Source: Instagram

Virginia Giuffre was involved in a car accident days before she took her own life.

Giuffre's diary entry revelations were unveiled after her family announced the tragedy of her passing last week, claiming she was a "lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily," the message continued.

