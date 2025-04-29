Virginia Giuffre Died Insisting Prince Andrew Licked Her Toes as an Underage Teen

Giuffre said her first encounter with Prince Andrew occurred after Epstein and his girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to travel abroad and perform daily activities of "massages, s-- and even dressing" the disgraced financier while finding other females to do the same.

"Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better," she wrote in her hidden diary. "I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."