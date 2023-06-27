OK Magazine
Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Spurred on by 'Negligence, Misconduct and Outright Job Performance Failures' From Prison Staff: Report

By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has discovered that Jeffrey Epstein's suicide may have been preventable.

According to a report released on Tuesday, June 27, a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by prison staff at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York made it possible for Epstein to hang himself in his jail cell in August 2019.

The report specified that despite attempting suicide the month prior, Epstein was not assigned a cellmate, and he was not checked on by guards as often as he should have been. Additionally, some of the cameras monitoring his cell were not working properly at the time of his death.

The convicted sex offender had also been left alone with an excess of bed sheets that he eventually used to take his own life — an issue Inspector General Michael Horowitz claimed would have been found earlier if the guards had been checking on him frequently.

Horowitz also stated that the immense failures made by those that worked at the prison "led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and effectively deprived Epstein’s numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice."

He further discovered that 13 staffers were performing their tasks poorly and recommended charges be pressed against four employees.

Two prison guards previously admitted to falsifying logs to show that they had been checking in on the late financier, according to the prison's guidelines, but they did not receive jail time.

And while the investigation found that several employees who worked at the facility had not been doing their jobs correctly, the DOJ did not find any evidence that "contradicted the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) determination regarding the absence of criminality in connection with how Epstein died."

"All (prison) staff members who were interviewed by the OIG said they did not know of any information suggesting that Epstein’s cause of death was something other than suicide," the report continued. "Likewise, none of the interviewed inmates provided any credible information that Epstein’s cause of death was something other than suicide."

AP reported the details of Horowitz's findings concerning Epstein's final days at the prison.

