Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Spurred on by 'Negligence, Misconduct and Outright Job Performance Failures' From Prison Staff: Report

The report specified that despite attempting suicide the month prior, Epstein was not assigned a cellmate, and he was not checked on by guards as often as he should have been. Additionally, some of the cameras monitoring his cell were not working properly at the time of his death.

The convicted sex offender had also been left alone with an excess of bed sheets that he eventually used to take his own life — an issue Inspector General Michael Horowitz claimed would have been found earlier if the guards had been checking on him frequently.