Jeffrey Epstein Video Proves He Did Commit Suicide, FBI Director Says

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Alleged video proves Jeffrey Epstein's death was by suicide.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has emphatically declared that convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered in jail, insisting there’s compelling video evidence to back up his claims.

The explosive footage, purportedly from MSC Manhattan, supposedly showcases Epstein’s final moments, and it’s set to be unveiled imminently.

Bongino's Announcement

jeffrey epstein suicide video murder death fbi director dan bongino
Source: MEGA

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has seen the video.

On Thursday morning, Bongino joined the hosts of Fox & Friends, where he confirmed that he and FBI Director Kash Patel had reviewed this crucial video evidence.

"We're going to give the original so you don't think there were any shenanigans, you're going to see there's no one there but him. There's just nobody there," he stated, firmly believing it clearly demonstrates that the wealthy financier took his own life.

As Bongino prepares for the public debut of the video, it remains to be seen whether it will provide closure for the public outcry for answers or further fuel the flames of speculation.

Jeffrey Epstein's Death

jeffrey epstein suicide video murder death fbi director dan bongino
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in his New York jail cell.

As OK! previously reported, the Department of Justice claimed in a 2023 report that Epstein's suicide may have been preventable.

According to the DOJ, a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by prison staff at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York made it possible for Epstein to hang himself in his jail cell in August 2019.

The report specified that despite attempting suicide the month prior, Epstein was not assigned a cellmate, and he was not checked on by guards as often as he should have been. Additionally, some of the cameras monitoring his cell were not working properly at the time of his death.

The convicted s-- offender had also been left alone with an excess of bed sheets that he eventually used to take his own life — an issue former Inspector General Michael Horowitz claimed would have been found earlier if the guards were checking on him frequently.

Epstein's Disturbing Legacy

jeffrey epstein suicide video murder death fbi director dan bongino
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was a notorious s-- trafficker.

The fallout from Epstein's case did not end with his demise: his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of aiding Epstein in his s-- trafficking scheme.

jeffrey epstein suicide video murder death fbi director dan bongino
Source: MEGA

Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges.

Prior to her sentencing hearing, her legal team begged for leniency, insisting Maxwell was a victim herself — both of Epstein and of her father as a young girl. The attorneys described her childhood as being characterized by constant physical and emotional abuse by her father, Robert Maxwell. The court filing even alleged he once smashed her hand with a hammer when she was a teenager for putting up a poster on her bedroom wall.

