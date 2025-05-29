Jeffrey Epstein Video Proves He Did Commit Suicide, FBI Director Says

As OK! previously reported, the Department of Justice claimed in a 2023 report that Epstein's suicide may have been preventable.

According to the DOJ, a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by prison staff at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York made it possible for Epstein to hang himself in his jail cell in August 2019.

The report specified that despite attempting suicide the month prior, Epstein was not assigned a cellmate, and he was not checked on by guards as often as he should have been. Additionally, some of the cameras monitoring his cell were not working properly at the time of his death.

The convicted s-- offender had also been left alone with an excess of bed sheets that he eventually used to take his own life — an issue former Inspector General Michael Horowitz claimed would have been found earlier if the guards were checking on him frequently.