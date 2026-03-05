Jeffrey Epstein's Close Relationships Expose Hidden Tie to Donald Trump Amid Demands for President to Testify

Article continues below advertisement

Newly released government documents are shedding fresh light on the powerful network that once surrounded late child predator Jeffrey Epstein — including a business connection that intersects with Donald Trump. According to files made public by the U.S. Department of Justice, a private jet interiors executive who has worked for the president of the United States also maintained a years-long relationship with Epstein. The documents link Eric Roth, president and CEO of International Jet Interiors, to Epstein through thousands of emails and records spanning roughly a decade. Roth's Long Island-based company refurbishes luxury aircraft for high-profile clients — Trump being one of them.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were both clients of Eric Roth.

The records, which were released as part of a massive trove of Epstein-related materials, show Roth and Epstein exchanging emails between at least 2009 and 2019 regarding renovations to the disgraced financier's Gulfstream jet. While Roth and Epstein may have had a professional friendship, the CEO has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to the late criminal's trafficking scheme — in which he and Ghislaine Maxwell groomed and sexually abused young women and female minors. The duo's communications, however, do reveal the extent of Epstein’s connections with wealthy and influential figures that remained years after his first criminal conviction in 2008, when he pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting an underage person for prostitution and served 13 months in jail before being released in 2009.

Eric Roth Begged Jeffrey Epstein to Help His Daughter Get Into College

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for s-- trafficking shortly before taking his own life.

More than a decade later, he was arrested again on federal s-- trafficking charges in 2019 but died by suicide in his New York jail cell shortly after. The newly released emails also show Roth occasionally turning to Epstein for personal favors — including help with his daughter’s college prospects. In a 2014 email exchange, Roth asked whether Epstein had any connections at the University of Michigan that might help his daughter after her application was rejected.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison in August 2019.

"Is there anything that you can do to influence/appeal... something? Devastated," Roth wrote in one message included in the DOJ files. Epstein replied that the situation was "complicated. But not hopeless." Years later, according to additional emails, Epstein also helped arrange a temporary studio apartment for Roth’s daughter at a property he managed on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Donald Trump Faces Calls to Testify on Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Source: MEGA Critics have questioned why Donald Trump wasn't called to testify like Bill and Hillary Clinton.