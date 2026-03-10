NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Told 16-Year-Old Girl to Strip and Massage Him as He Was on Speaker Phone With Donald Trump During Alleged Attack Source: MEGA Disturbing FBI documents allege a child was forced to massage Jeffrey Epstein while he was on the phone with Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel March 10 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A recently released FBI memo detailed a disturbing interview with an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, who said the dead financier attacked her while he was on the phone with Donald Trump. The woman, who was a 16-year-old child at the time, told investigators that during a 2004 visit to Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, the convicted s-- trafficker instructed her to undress and massage him while he was on a speakerphone call with Trump. According to the memo, Epstein got on the massage table and told the girl to "hurry," saying "Let's go, let's go" while Trump was on the line. The victim claims she began massaging Epstein's feet and back before he grabbed her hand and sexually assaulted her.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened While Donald Trump Was Allegedly on the Phone With Jeffrey Epstein?

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly on the phone with Donald Trump when the victim massaged the financier's feet.

“EPSTEIN got on the massage table and was on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP,” the FBI memo reads. “[The victim] started getting undressed, and they started massaging him. (The victim) started massaging EPSTEIN’s feet and pointed to his back.” The woman, who was a high school junior at the time, claimed that he grabbed her hand and pulled her on top of him. This specific file was reportedly missing from previous releases of the Epstein files because the Department of Justice had incorrectly marked it as a duplicate.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Camp Has Denied the Claims

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt denied the claims.

The memo does not specify what Trump heard or if he was aware of what was happening in the room during the call. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the claims, calling them "completely baseless" and "unfounded.” Trump has stated that the release of the Epstein files "exonerated" him. This is one of several allegations involving the president found in the expanded release of Epstein-related documents.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been accused of sexually assault, according to the files.

FBI agents interviewed an unidentified woman from South Carolina four times in 2019. In these summaries, she alleged that Epstein introduced her to Trump in the mid-1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old. The woman claimed Trump sexually assaulted her in a "very tall building" after asking others to leave the room. She also alleged that when she resisted, Trump struck her and pulled her hair. The woman claimed Trump unzipped his pants and forced her head down to his p-----, and that she "bit the s--- out of it" in resistance. An investigation by the Post and Courier confirmed several biographical details she provided, such as her family's legal history and her mother's connection to Epstein.

Is Donald Trump Named in the Epstein Files?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.