Ex-Prince Andrew Bombshell: New Epstein Files Photo Eerily Shows Woman Sitting on Disgraced Royal's Lap
March 9 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
A new photo from the Jeffrey Epstein files seems to show a woman sitting on ex-Prince Andrew's lap.
A very pixelated snapshot features a person who looks very much like the disgraced royal, 66, sitting on a couch at the financier's New York City apartment.
The gray-haired individual wore a light blue-collared shirt as he had his arms crossed over a woman's waist as she sat on his lap.
The female was blonde and donned a gray sweater in the photo as she also had her face blacked out. A different photo appeared to show Andrew sitting down at a table as another person hugged him from behind.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February for His Association With Jeffrey Epstein
The photos surfaced just weeks after Andrew was arrested on the grounds of allegedly sending Epstein confidential travel documents when he served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy in the 2010s.
As a result of his scandals involving Epstein, he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 by King Charles and was forced to give up his Royal Lodge home.
The ex-Duke of York had visited the convicted trafficker at his various homes on more than one occasion.
Jeffrey Epstein Served 13 Months in Jail in 2008
After the financier was arrested in 2008 and served 13 months in prison for soliciting prostitution, he was bound at his Palm Beach home.
When Epstein was released from house arrest in 2010, Andrew was ecstatic over the news and wanted to come by to visit him. According to uncovered emails from the s-- trafficker's files, the ex-prince celebrated Epstein's release in a message chain dated July 24, 2010.
"I will be in paris starting tomorrow," Epstein wrote in one message. "Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A," Andrew penned back.
"Im totally complete and done will be in paris for a while. then the ranch in new mexico. .. there is so much opportunity here [sic] had non stop all day meetings and my friends are super flush with cash, and nothing to do," Epstein responded back.
"Really, really good news. If you are in Paris around the 16th I'll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!" Andrew replied.
Both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have exchanged emails with Epstein many times over the years and several notes were released by the DOJ in January.