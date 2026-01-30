Bombshell Epstein Nude Photo Scandal! Dozens of Disturbing Photos of Convicted S-- Offender Vacationing on Luxury Overseas Trips With Ex-President Bill Clinton Exposed
Jan. 30 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton were shown in compromising positions in dozens of newly surfaced photos related to the investigation of the convicted s-- offender.
The latest batch of files, released on Friday, January 30, included photos of the former president, 79, traveling with Epstein to exotic locations, including Morocco, St. Tropez and the Far East.
Bill Clinton Was Seen in Newly Released Photos Related to Jeffrey Epstein
Clinton was seen in photos titled "Morocco King Wedding," where the former world leader wore a red shirt as he tasted cake.
Among the materials were redacted images of women in bikinis, along with other photos labeled "nudes." In several images, Epstein appeared either holding the women or was visible in the background.
The DOJ Released Millions of Documents
The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, which included references to high-profile people like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public.
He also slammed claims that the DOJ was trying to protect Trump, 79, who was known to be once close friends with Epstein.
“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”
The DOJ Missed Previous Deadline
The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.
Jeffrey Epstein Died Behind Bars
Epstein died behind bars in 2019, after being charged in a Manhattan federal court with sex trafficking of minors, many of whom he allegedly preyed on while they were performing massages on him.
Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.
In December 2025, the president refused to answer questions about the late financier after Epstein, who wrote in 2011 that Trump "spent hours at my house" with someone who name had been redacted and was referred to as "Victim."
House Republicans claimed the name was that of Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide last year.
Meanwhile, Clinton failed to appear for a subpoenaed deposition in the Epstein investigation on January 13.
House GOP leaders are now planning votes on February 4 on two counts of contempt of Congress resolutions targeting the ex-president and his wife, Hillary Clinton.