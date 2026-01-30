Bombshell Epstein Nude Photo Scandal! Dozens of Disturbing Photos of Convicted S-- Offender Vacationing on Luxury Overseas Trips With Ex-President Bill Clinton Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton were shown in compromising positions in dozens of newly surfaced photos related to the investigation of the convicted s-- offender. The latest batch of files, released on Friday, January 30, included photos of the former president, 79, traveling with Epstein to exotic locations, including Morocco, St. Tropez and the Far East.

Bill Clinton Was Seen in Newly Released Photos Related to Jeffrey Epstein

Clinton was seen in photos titled "Morocco King Wedding," where the former world leader wore a red shirt as he tasted cake. Among the materials were redacted images of women in bikinis, along with other photos labeled "nudes." In several images, Epstein appeared either holding the women or was visible in the background.

The DOJ Released Millions of Documents

The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, which included references to high-profile people like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public. He also slammed claims that the DOJ was trying to protect Trump, 79, who was known to be once close friends with Epstein. “We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

The DOJ Missed Previous Deadline

The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.

Jeffrey Epstein Died Behind Bars

