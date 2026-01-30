or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Clinton
OK LogoNEWS

Bombshell Epstein Nude Photo Scandal! Dozens of Disturbing Photos of Convicted S-- Offender Vacationing on Luxury Overseas Trips With Ex-President Bill Clinton Exposed

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Dozens of newly surfaced photos from the Jeffrey Epstein show the convicted s-- offender on overseas trips alongside former President Bill Clinton.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton were shown in compromising positions in dozens of newly surfaced photos related to the investigation of the convicted s-- offender.

The latest batch of files, released on Friday, January 30, included photos of the former president, 79, traveling with Epstein to exotic locations, including Morocco, St. Tropez and the Far East.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Was Seen in Newly Released Photos Related to Jeffrey Epstein

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Clinton was seen in newly released photos by the Department of Justice.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton was seen in newly released photos by the Department of Justice.

Clinton was seen in photos titled "Morocco King Wedding," where the former world leader wore a red shirt as he tasted cake.

Among the materials were redacted images of women in bikinis, along with other photos labeled "nudes." In several images, Epstein appeared either holding the women or was visible in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

The DOJ Released Millions of Documents

Photo of The Department of Justice previously missed a deadline set by President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice previously missed a deadline set by President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, which included references to high-profile people like Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public.

He also slammed claims that the DOJ was trying to protect Trump, 79, who was known to be once close friends with Epstein.

“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

MORE ON:
Bill Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The DOJ Missed Previous Deadline

Photo of The Department of Justice had 30 days to release the remaining files.
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice had 30 days to release the remaining files.

The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.

Jeffrey Epstein Died Behind Bars

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

Epstein died behind bars in 2019, after being charged in a Manhattan federal court with sex trafficking of minors, many of whom he allegedly preyed on while they were performing massages on him.

Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

In December 2025, the president refused to answer questions about the late financier after Epstein, who wrote in 2011 that Trump "spent hours at my house" with someone who name had been redacted and was referred to as "Victim."

House Republicans claimed the name was that of Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide last year.

Meanwhile, Clinton failed to appear for a subpoenaed deposition in the Epstein investigation on January 13.

House GOP leaders are now planning votes on February 4 on two counts of contempt of Congress resolutions targeting the ex-president and his wife, Hillary Clinton.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.