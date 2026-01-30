Jeffrey Epstein Victim, 13, 'Bit' Donald Trump After 'Being Forced to Perform Oral' on President, New Files Claim
Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was once again named in the newly released files related to the investigation into pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Among the 3 million pages of documents published by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, January 30, one horrifying finding claimed a girl was "forced to perform oral s--" on the president 35 years ago when she was just 13.
It was alleged that the young girl "bit" the former real estate mogul during the s-- act.
“[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s--. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein,” the complaint reads.
Bill Clinton also appears in the files, though neither Trump or Clinton has been officially accused of any wrongdoing.
In another document dump, it was alleged Trump flew numerous times in Epstein's private jet.
Trump has previously downplayed his friendship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
In December 2025, the president refused to answer questions about the late financier after Epstein, who wrote in 2011 that Trump "spent hours at my house" with someone who name had been redacted and was referred to as "Victim."
House Republicans claimed the name was that of Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide last year.