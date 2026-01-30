BREAKING NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Victim, 13, 'Bit' Donald Trump After 'Being Forced to Perform Oral' on President, New Files Claim Source: mega Three million pages of new documents were published by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, January 30. Allie Fasanella Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was once again named in the newly released files related to the investigation into pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Among the 3 million pages of documents published by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday, January 30, one horrifying finding claimed a girl was "forced to perform oral s--" on the president 35 years ago when she was just 13. It was alleged that the young girl "bit" the former real estate mogul during the s-- act.

Article continues below advertisement

The new Epstein files production features numerous allegations made against Donald Trump and others. pic.twitter.com/jfBeFlfrwd — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 30, 2026 Source: @MeidasTouch New Epstein files reveal a 13-year-old girl bit Donald Trump 'while performing oral s--.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The girl was allegedly 'hit in the face after laughing about biting President Trump.'

“[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s--. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein,” the complaint reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega

Bill Clinton also appears in the files, though neither Trump or Clinton has been officially accused of any wrongdoing. In another document dump, it was alleged Trump flew numerous times in Epstein's private jet.

Source: mega