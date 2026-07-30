Jeffrey Epstein Victim Claims Trump Official Todd Blanche Told Her 'Get to the Point Already' When She Shared Her Abuse Story: 'Very Condescending'

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Victims of Jeffrey Epstein who spoke with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed the politician didn't seem interested in hearing their stories. According to a new report, several survivors went to Capitol Hill to protest Blanche becoming the permanent attorney general, the position he took over when Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi earlier this year.

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Todd Blanche Was 'Very Condescending'

Source: MEGA

Survivor Dani Bensky, was said the late financier began abusing her when she was 17, told a reporter Blanche was "very condescending." "I mean, he actually said the words ‘get to the point’ to us — where survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months, we’ve been asking for meetings — and he very much said, ‘can you get to the point already?’” she spilled. "Basically we walked away with absolutely no answers, and it felt like a very no-win situation,” she added.

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Todd Blanche's Colleague Defends Him

Source: MEGA Todd Blanche's colleague defended his actions.

Alessandra Serano, the DOJ’s National Coordinator for Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking, hit back at the allegations and defended Blanche. "The Acting AG was direct with survivors about how the criminal investigation process works and what was required to build and pursue a criminal case, including that opening an investigation begins with bringing evidence to an FBI agent — several of whom were present in the room and available to speak with anyone about their case," she stated to The Independent. "Every survivor in attendance was given direct contact information for a senior DOJ leader," continued Serano, who was in the room for the meetings. "To say no responsibility has been taken is flatly incorrect."

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Source: MEGA

As OK! reported, the government has been highly criticized for the handling of the Epstein files, with more victims and supporters demanding justice and accountability. Some believe the slow rollout of the files was due to the president's former friendship with Epstein, though Trump hasn't been found guilty of any crime related to the s-- offender.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Bragged' About Friendship With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA One Jeffrey Epstein survivor claimed the late financier used to 'brag' about his friendship with Donald Trump.