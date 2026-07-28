Jeffrey Epstein Victim Claims He 'Bragged' About 'Close' Pal Donald Trump Despite POTUS Denying He Was 'Friendly' With Financier

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Lara Blume McGee Met Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in 2000

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell met Lara Blume McGee when the latter was 20-years-old in 2000.

McGee — who met Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 20 — told the outlet he "bragged about Donald Trump a lot." "Epstein said they were close," the Arkansas native said, adding she recalled the convicted felon saying he could "call Trump right now."

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein also had ties to Bill Clinton.

"'We’re really good friends,'" she remembered Epstein stating. "He had Trump’s phone number, his office number, his secretary’s number." McGee also revealed Epstein "talked a lot about Bill Clinton," adding: "Maybe because I’m also from Arkansas. He said, 'He has a lot of women in Arkansas,' and 'Bill would like you.' I answered, 'No, he wouldn’t. I am the exact same age as his daughter [Chelsea].'"

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Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Met in the 1980s

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out in the early 2000s.

Epstein and Trump, 80, first met in the late 1980s as they both ran in the same New York City and Palm Beach social circles. The POTUS even gushed over the businessman in a 2002 interview for New York Magazine, telling the outlet at the time Epstein was a "terrific guy." However, the pair's relationship soured by the early 2000s after the Celebrity Apprentice alum allegedly undermined Epstein in a Florida real estate deal worth millions of dollars. Trump previously denied being "friendly" with the former schoolteacher and his administration even dropped over 3 million documents from the Epstein files earlier this year.

Lara Blume McGee Believed Ghislaine Maxwell Was a 'Great Mentor' at First

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy.'