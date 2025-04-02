Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Charged With Violating Restraining Order Before Revealing She Has 'Days to Live': Report

Australia’s 7News shared Giuffre is due in Joondalup Magistrates Court in Perth, Australia, on April 9 over violating the restraining order. A court spokesperson confirmed she violated the order on February 2 in Ocean Reef, a suburb in Perth.

As OK! reported on March 31, Giuffree shared the following post to Instagram regarding her alleged prognosis: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”