
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Charged With Violating Restraining Order Before Revealing She Has 'Days to Live': Report

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was charged with allegedly violating a restraining order before revealing she has 'days to live.'

By:

April 2 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET



Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was charged with allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order prior to sharing on Instagram she’d been involved in a horrific car crash and given only four "days to live."


Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre said she was 'ready to go' in a sad post.



Australia’s 7News shared Giuffre is due in Joondalup Magistrates Court in Perth, Australia, on April 9 over violating the restraining order. A court spokesperson confirmed she violated the order on February 2 in Ocean Reef, a suburb in Perth.

As OK! reported on March 31, Giuffree shared the following post to Instagram regarding her alleged prognosis: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”


Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Virginia GIuffre accused Prince Andrew of assault.



In the wake of her post, her representatives claimed it was an accident, as it was only meant to be shared to her private Facebook and not her public Instagram account.

However, police are telling a different story. When asked about Giuffre’s accident, Australian officials — who would not confirm if what they shared was connected to Giuffre — told People there was a “minor crash” between a bus and a car, adding there were “no reported injuries.”

The Western Australia Police claimed the accident happened on March 24, shortly after 3 p.m.

MORE ON:
Virginia Giuffre


Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was traveling with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when Prince Andrew allegedly assaulted her.



“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage,” they revealed in their statement.

According to news.com.au, Police Commissioner Kylie Whitely gave a press conference on April 1, confirming the accident involved a 71-year-old woman at the wheel of the car and a 41-year-old woman in the passenger seat.


Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffree has been accused of lying about having 'days to live.'

Giuffre previously accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she was trafficked and forced to have s-- with him after a night out in London at Maxwell’s house, in addition to a few other occasions.

Andrew paid her millions of dollars for an out-of-court settlement but has denied all of the accusations she waged against him.

