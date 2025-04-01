Is Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Lying About Only Having '4 Days to Live'? Police Claim No 'Reported Injuries' in 'Minor Crash'
After Virginia Giuffre — who was s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew when she was a teenager — claimed she has only four days to live after a horrific car crash, police are telling a different story.
When asked about Giuffre’s accident, Australian officials — who would not confirm if what they shared was connected to Giuffre — told People there was a “minor crash” between a bus and a car, adding there were “no reported injuries.”
The Western Australia Police claimed the accident happened on March 24, shortly after 3 p.m.
“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage,” they revealed in their statement.
According to news.com.au, Police Commissioner Kylie Whitely gave a press conference on April 1, confirming the accident involved a 71-year-old woman at the wheel of the car and a 41-year-old woman in the passenger seat.
Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s father, spoke to The Telegraph about his daughter, sharing, “She’s not doing good. She’s depressed because she misses her kids. She’s got four days unless she gets another opinion from another doctor.”
However, the outlet also reported he is estranged from his daughter and has not seen her since the crash.
As OK! previously reported, Giuffre shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”
Giuffre previously accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she was trafficked and forced to have s-- with him after a night out in London at Maxwell’s house, in addition to a few other occasions.
Her lawyers noted she was a “frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her" when Andrew allegedly abused her, adding, “No person, whether President or Prince, is above the law."
Giuffre explained she feared for her life when she was forced to be intimate with Andrew, and insisted he knew that she was a “s-- trafficking victim."
Andrew paid her millions of dollars for an out-of-court settlement but has denied all of the accusations she waged against him.