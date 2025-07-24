Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Are 'More Angry' With Ghislaine Maxwell for 'Luring' Them Into Underage S-- Scheme
“Broken: Jeffrey Epstein” podcast host Tara Palmeri gave candid insight on “The Daily Beast Podcast,” claiming victims of Jeffrey Epstein feel more slighted by Ghislaine Maxwell than the disgraced financier for their underage s-- scheme.
During the Wednesday, July 23 broadcast, Palmeri told host Joanna Coles that seeing Maxwell being “persecuted just because she’s a woman” is “extremely frustrating,” noting that the media’s narratives have shifted their focus from Maxwell’s abuse to one of victimization.
“When I talk to a lot of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, so many of them are actually even more angry at Ghislaine Maxwell than they are at Jeffrey, because they feel that she used the fact that she was a woman to lure them in,” the reporter shared.
How Ghislaine Maxwell Lured 'Little Girls'
Palmeri elaborated on how the underage victims were manipulated by Maxwell’s elegance and how she represented herself — despite the abominable dealings she co-conspired in with Epstein.
“Because little girls don’t just show up on a 50-year-old man’s doorstep. They were brought in by a woman who not only was posh, well-educated, elegant, spoke well, showed interest in them, wanted to show mentorship, promised them that she could fulfill their dreams,” Palmeri noted.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Assaulted a Lot of Girls'
The reporter reiterated how Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021, “assaulted a lot of girls,” adding, “I mean, she did that herself. She was with him, sexually assaulting them, on top of grooming them.”
“I mean, she would literally describe the girls as tissues,” she added. “She said, ‘You can throw them away.’ I mean, this is a woman who really dehumanized these children.”
Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Song About His '24-Hour Erections'
Palmeri went on to recall a story from Maxwell’s friend Christopher Mason, who told her about Epstein’s “depraved” 40th birthday party. At the time, Mason was asked by Maxwell to write a song for the convicted s-- offender. He was to include lyrics about Epstein’s infamous “24-hour erections” and “his love for schoolgirls.”
“She wanted everyone to think it’s a laugh and these girls are party favors and we’re all in on it. ‘It’s just fun, don’t worry.’ And that’s how... she actually groomed the elites in some ways,” Palmeri said of Maxwell’s undercover involvement.
Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 Conviction
Although all eyes were on Epstein for being the ringleader of his underage s-- cult, his suicide in 2019 led to further investigation into Maxwell for assisting him for over a decade.
Maxwell is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida after she was convicted on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.