Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Are 'More Angry' With Ghislaine Maxwell for 'Luring' Them Into Underage S-- Scheme

“Broken: Jeffrey Epstein” podcast host Tara Palmeri gave candid insight on “The Daily Beast Podcast,” claiming victims of Jeffrey Epstein feel more slighted by Ghislaine Maxwell than the disgraced financier for their underage s-- scheme.

During the Wednesday, July 23 broadcast, Palmeri told host Joanna Coles that seeing Maxwell being “persecuted just because she’s a woman” is “extremely frustrating,” noting that the media’s narratives have shifted their focus from Maxwell’s abuse to one of victimization.

“When I talk to a lot of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, so many of them are actually even more angry at Ghislaine Maxwell than they are at Jeffrey, because they feel that she used the fact that she was a woman to lure them in,” the reporter shared.