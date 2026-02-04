or
Jeffrey Epstein Replied 'Whoops' When He Was Told RFK Jr.'s Wife Mary Kennedy Committed Suicide in 2012, Exposed Emails Reveal

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mary Kennedy
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed for divorce from Mary Kennedy prior to her suicide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Updated 11:06 a.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's shocking — and confusing — reaction to Mary Kennedy's suicide was uncovered in the last batch of files released by the Department of Justice in regard to the late pedophile's s-- trafficking crimes.

According to an exposed email, someone with the name Eva Dubin emailed Epstein on the same day Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former wife took her own life.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein replied 'whoops' when he was informed of Mary Kennedy's suicide.
Source: department of justice

Jeffrey Epstein replied 'whoops' when he was informed of Mary Kennedy's suicide.

"Mary Kennedy found dead in her backyard...." Eva wrote on May 16, 2012, to which Jeffrey replied, "whoops."

No other information related to the exchange has been revealed.

Social Media Reacts to Jeffrey Epstein's Weird Response

Photo of Social media users wondered if Jeffrey Epstein had anything to do with Mary Kennedy's death.
Source: mega

Social media users wondered if Jeffrey Epstein had anything to do with Mary Kennedy's death.

Needless to say, social media users were stunned by the late financier's response, with one person writing on X, "Wow this really isn’t looking good for Epstein."

"He definitely had nothing to do with that. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge," another individual penned, while a third asked, "It wasn’t suicide, was it?"

Inside Mary Kennedy and RFK Jr.'s Troubled Marriage

Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of RFK Jr. cheated on Mary Kennedy more than once during their marriage.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. cheated on Mary Kennedy more than once during their marriage.

Mary and RFK Jr. married in 1989 and welcomed four children together, but throughout their marriage, Mary struggled with substance abuse and her mental health.

The politician had multiple affairs during their romance, and in a 2011 leaked audio recording, he told his spouse he cheated on her "because I was being abused at home."

Robert Jr. also claimed Mary often threatened self-harm and had violent outbursts.

Inside Mary Kennedy's Death

Photo of RFK Jr. filed for divorce from Mary Kennedy in 2010.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. filed for divorce from Mary Kennedy in 2010.

As Mary's well-being worsened despite rehab trips, RFK Jr. filed for divorce in 2010.

Their divorce drama heightened over the months, and in May 2012, Mary hanged herself at their home in Bedford, New York, at age 52. Their divorce had not been finalized when she died.

At her funeral, RFK Jr., 72, said of her struggle, "The day before she died, she called me and said, ‘You know me better than anyone in the world.' She said, ‘I was such a good girl.’ I said, ‘I know you are and you still are.’ She really fought so hard. She had these demons, and she didn’t deserve it."

Billy Baldwin Blames RFK Jr. for Mary Kennedy's Death

Photo. ofBilly Baldwin believes RFK Jr. is partly to blame for Mary Kennedy's suicide.
Source: mega

Billy Baldwin believes RFK Jr. is partly to blame for Mary Kennedy's suicide.

Despite his sentiments, many believe the politician's behavior is what sent Mary on a downward spiral.

In fact, when RFK Jr. was sworn in as Donald Trump's new health secretary, the former's ex-friend Billy Baldwin spoke out against him.

"Bobby Kennedy was my friend. Our friendship didn't end when he abandoned his political integrity for Trump. It ended when his lovely wife Mary died," the actor confessed. "Had he protected her during that difficult time she might still be with us. And as his cousin Caroline stated, he's a 'predator.'"

