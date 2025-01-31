Billy Baldwin Ridicules Former Friend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over His Treatment of His Late Ex-Wife: 'She Might Still Be With Us'
Billy Baldwin attacked his old friend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and criticized him for his alleged mistreatment of his late ex-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy.
Billy took to X on Wednesday, January 29, hours after RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing to become President Donald Trump's new health secretary.
He wrote, "Bobby Kennedy was my friend. Our friendship didn't end when he abandoned his political integrity for Trump. It ended when his lovely wife Mary died."
"Had he protected her during that difficult time she might still be with us. And as his cousin Caroline stated, he's a 'predator.'"
As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. accused his late second wife of being the main cause of his infidelity during their tumultuous relationship, which tragically ended with her suicide.
Over 60 newly unveiled secret recordings of Robert and Mary — which were recorded leading up to their contentious divorce — shed light on their troubled relationship.
One particular exchange in June 2011 revealed RFK Jr.'s desire for monogamy, to which Mary confronted him about his multiple affairs, stating: "I did it because I was being abused at home."
Robert compiled a 60-page affidavit utilizing these recordings, accusing Mary of various misconducts, such as violent outbursts, substance abuse and threats of self-harm.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposed in Secret Bombshell Recording, Politician Blamed His Second Wife for His Infidelity Before Their Divorce and Her Tragic Suicide
- Caroline Kennedy Claims Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is a 'Predator' in Scathing Letter Ahead of His Confirmation Hearing
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Most Shocking Scandals and Controversies: Sexual Assault Allegations, Conspiracy Theories and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite being friends for decades, the Backdraft actor began criticizing RFK Jr. in a lengthy 2024 X post after the former independent presidential candidate fully backed Donald in the election.
He revealed their relationship had fizzled out and that he "completely" disavowed and dissociated himself from a controversial conspiracy theorist.
In the post, Billy mentioned, "His endorsement of Trump demonstrates his political cowardice. He has sold his political soul and desecrated the historic work and legacy of his father Robert and his uncle President John Kennedy."
At the same time, the Kennedy family issued a statement: "Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”
His sister, Kerry, added: "I am disgusted by my brother’s obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely disavow and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. and his flagrant efforts to desecrate my father's memory."
In a letter to lawmakers, RFK Jr.'s cousin Caroline expressed her disapproval of his appointment, dubbing him a "predator" and questioning his qualifications for the important role.
Caroline, a former U.S. ambassador to both Australia and Japan, emphasized the gravity of the position and the potential ramifications for public health.
She said she felt "an obligation to speak out" and wrote: "I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."