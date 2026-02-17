or
Owner of Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous New Mexico Ranch Reveals Authorities Have Not Investigated Property Where Bodies Were Allegedly Buried

composite photo of zorro ranch, jeffrey epstein and don huffines
Source: mega; Don Huffines/x

'No law enforcement agency has ever approached me to request access,' Texas businessman Don Huffines said in a statement on Monday, February 16.

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

The new owner of Jeffrey Epstein’s sprawling Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch revealed investigators have not looked at the property where bodies are rumored to be buried.

In an X post on Monday, February 16, Texas businessman and self-identified "MAGA Republican" Don Huffines explained he and his family have "maintained an open line of communication with local authorities" after purchasing the ranch in 2024.

"No law enforcement agency has ever approached me to request access," Huffines wrote. "I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation."

The Ranch Has Been Transformed Into a 'Christian Retreat'

image of 'We have always maintained an open line of communication with local authorities,' Don Huffines wrote on X.
Source: Don Huffines/X

'We have always maintained an open line of communication with local authorities,' Don Huffines wrote on X.

The pro-Trump politician also revealed the family has converted the ranch into a "Christian retreat," renaming it "San Rafael" after the saint "associated with physical and spiritual healing."

Formerly named Zorro Ranch, Huffines' statement comes after an email alleging that girls were buried near the property was included as an anonymous tip in the Justice Department files recently released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The email was addressed to radio host Eddy Aragon, who forwarded it to the FBI.

'Two Foreign Girls Were Buried on Orders of Jeffrey and Madam G'

image of An email alleging that 'foreign girls' were buried near Zorro Ranch was included as an anonymous tip in the recently released Epstein files.
Source: Department of Justice

An email alleging that 'foreign girls' were buried near Zorro Ranch was included as an anonymous tip in the recently released Epstein files.

Someone claiming to be a former employee at the ranch wrote the disturbing message.

"Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?" the anonymous sender wrote, referring to the late pedophile's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The person noted that "both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s--."

The Sender Demanded Money in Exchange for Footage of Jeffrey Epstein

image of Jeffrey Epstein bought the ranch in 1993 and owned it up until his death in 2019.
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein bought the ranch in 1993 and owned it up until his death in 2019.

The writer also claimed to have video footage of Epstein engaging in s-- with minors, and demanded that "1 Bitcoin” be sent later that day.

"The USB will be sent anonymously to your attention by overnight courier upon receipt of the funds," the email stated. "You have my assurance this exclusive, never shared before. No attorneys. No samples. No questions please."

New Mexico Has Approved Probe of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch

image of Lawmakers have passed legislation to launch an investigation into the property.
Source: Department of Justice

Lawmakers have passed legislation to launch an investigation into the property.

According to Reuters, lawmakers on Monday, February 16, passed legislation to launch an investigation into the property owned by Epstein from 1993 until his suicide in federal custody while facing s-- trafficking charges in 2019.

The decision was made last week after New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard called for a probe into the aforementioned allegation.

"It’s our responsibility to manage this land, and if it was being used for nefarious purposes, if it was being used for criminal purposes, we need to know," Garcia Richard said in an interview Tuesday, February 10.

