Jeffrey Epstein Downplays Child Predator Status in Disturbing Resurfaced Interview Alongside Former Donald Trump Advisor Steve Bannon

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Steve Bannon interviewed Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, shortly before the notorious s-- trafficker killed himself in prison.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein minimized his child s-- predator ranking in a previously unseen interview.

During the sit-down, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, can be heard asking the late pedophile whether, in a hypothetical scenario, poverty-stricken parents of sick children would care whether they were receiving money from a criminal like him.

While presenting the situation, Bannon probed, "What are you... Class 3 sexual predator?" to which Epstein responded, "Tier 1."

"Tier 1 is the highest and worst?" the ex-White House chief strategist replied.

"No, the lowest. I’m the lowest," Epstein corrected him.

image of The late pedophile confirmed he was a 'Tier 1' predator.
Source: CNBC TV18/YouTube/Department of Justice

The late pedophile confirmed he was a 'Tier 1' predator.

"Okay, Tier 1. You're the lowest..um.. but a criminal," Bannon shot back, with Epstein confirming, "Yes."

The conservative media executive went on to inquire "what percentage" of people would still accept money from him, despite knowing he's a registered s-- offender.

“I would say, everyone said, ‘I want the money for my children,'" he answered, adding, "I think if you told them, the devil himself said, 'I'm going to exchange some dollars for your child’s life..."

Source: CNBC TV18/YouTube

'Do you think you’re the devil himself?' Steve Bannon asked Jeffrey Epstein.

'Do You Think You're the Devil Himself?'

image of Steve Bannon was included in photos released related to the late s-- offender.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Steve Bannon was included in photos released related to the late s-- offender.

Bannon, 72, then wondered, "Do you think you’re the devil himself?"

"No. But I do have a good mirror," Epstein quipped with a creepy grin.

Bannon subsequently responded, "It's a serious question."

"Why would you say that?" the disgraced financier asked, appearing visibly uncomfortable.

The founding board member of far-right website Breitbart News conducted the interview sometime in 2019 before Epstein took his own life at age 66 while in prison awaiting trial for federal s-- trafficking charges.

image of The right-wing media executive can be seen in conversation with the disgraced financier.
Source: House Oversight Committee

The right-wing media executive can be seen in conversation with the disgraced financier.

Their conversation was recorded as a part of a would-be sympathetic documentary in an effort to rehabilitate Epstein’s image following his 2008 arrest for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The video was one of the 2,000 released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, along with more than three million documents.

Photos of Bannon and Epstein appeared in the first batch of files related to the DOJ's investigation into the s-- trafficker in December 2025.

image of Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be friendly.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be friendly.

Images show them chatting, with the dead criminal seated behind a stately desk at one of his homes. The pair appeared to be deep in conversation at the time. Meanwhile, another shot sees the far-right political posing with Epstein for a mirror selfie.

Bannon previously admitted to The New York Times in 2021 to having more than 15 hours of recordings from his interviews with the child predator.

He later claimed during a live taping of his podcast in July 2025 that he would "release the film" by the beginning of 2026.

