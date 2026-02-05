NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Downplays Child Predator Status in Disturbing Resurfaced Interview Alongside Former Donald Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Source: Department of Justice Steve Bannon interviewed Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, shortly before the notorious s-- trafficker killed himself in prison. Allie Fasanella Feb. 5 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein minimized his child s-- predator ranking in a previously unseen interview. During the sit-down, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, can be heard asking the late pedophile whether, in a hypothetical scenario, poverty-stricken parents of sick children would care whether they were receiving money from a criminal like him. While presenting the situation, Bannon probed, "What are you... Class 3 sexual predator?" to which Epstein responded, "Tier 1." "Tier 1 is the highest and worst?" the ex-White House chief strategist replied. "No, the lowest. I’m the lowest," Epstein corrected him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNBC TV18/YouTube/Department of Justice The late pedophile confirmed he was a 'Tier 1' predator.

"Okay, Tier 1. You're the lowest..um.. but a criminal," Bannon shot back, with Epstein confirming, "Yes." The conservative media executive went on to inquire "what percentage" of people would still accept money from him, despite knowing he's a registered s-- offender. “I would say, everyone said, ‘I want the money for my children,'" he answered, adding, "I think if you told them, the devil himself said, 'I'm going to exchange some dollars for your child’s life..."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNBC TV18/YouTube 'Do you think you’re the devil himself?' Steve Bannon asked Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

'Do You Think You're the Devil Himself?'

Source: House Oversight Committee Steve Bannon was included in photos released related to the late s-- offender.

Bannon, 72, then wondered, "Do you think you’re the devil himself?" "No. But I do have a good mirror," Epstein quipped with a creepy grin. Bannon subsequently responded, "It's a serious question." "Why would you say that?" the disgraced financier asked, appearing visibly uncomfortable. The founding board member of far-right website Breitbart News conducted the interview sometime in 2019 before Epstein took his own life at age 66 while in prison awaiting trial for federal s-- trafficking charges.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: House Oversight Committee The right-wing media executive can be seen in conversation with the disgraced financier.

Their conversation was recorded as a part of a would-be sympathetic documentary in an effort to rehabilitate Epstein’s image following his 2008 arrest for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The video was one of the 2,000 released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, along with more than three million documents. Photos of Bannon and Epstein appeared in the first batch of files related to the DOJ's investigation into the s-- trafficker in December 2025.

Source: House Oversight Committee Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be friendly.