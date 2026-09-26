or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jelly Roll
OK LogoPolitics

Is Jelly Roll a Republican or Democrat? Inside His Political Views

who was mica miller netflix death of the pastors wife
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll addressed speculation surrounding his political views while guest-hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in August.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll is not a fan of the political labels attached to him.

The "Save Me" singer rolled onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage as guest host and quickly waded into politics, taking several jabs at President Donald Trump and addressing the speculation surrounding his own political views.

After previously distancing himself from partisan politics, the appearance renewed questions about where he stands — including whether he identifies more closely with Republicans or Democrats.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Is Jelly Roll a Republican or a Democrat?

who was mica miller netflix death of the pastors wife
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll served as a guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during the week of August 24 to 27.

During his guest-hosting gig, Jelly delivered an emotional monologue pushing back against the political labels others have tried to pin on him.

"For the for the last six months, I've watched people decide who I am, what I am, what I believe, what I support and what I don't support," he said. "And I felt that even more this week, just because I told a couple of jokes. And honestly, this goes back further for me, y'all. This goes back to February this year."

The Grammy winner called the as the "single greatest moment and the greatest honor" of his career.

"I got called on that stage. I got handed an award that I've been dreaming about since I was a child. And immediately after, I was asked to make what I felt at the time was a political stance. I fumbled my words," he shared.

Jelly discussed why he initially stayed quiet amid speculation about his political views, saying he wanted time to choose his words carefully rather than respond impulsively.

"I wish more people took more time before they spoke," he said. "I do wish I had found the words to express my heart just a little bit sooner."

He added, "I was afraid that anything I was going to say was going to be immediately taken as a political statement. And ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one."

Making clear that he identifies as neither Republican nor Democrat, Jelly said he has spent his "entire career" avoiding party affiliation, noting that "until March of this year, [he] wasn't even allowed to vote."

"So, I'm going to try to do the right thing, right now, because human dignity isn't Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn't left-wing and mercy isn't right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship. Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers. And there are no boundaries or borders for broken families," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

What Has Jelly Roll Said About His Political Beliefs?

MORE ON:
Jelly Roll

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

who was mica miller netflix death of the pastors wife
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll delivered an emotional monologue while guest-hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

It was not the first time Jelly had spoken up about his political beliefs.

During Senate testimony about the fentanyl crisis in January 2024, Jelly made his political stance clear from the outset.

"It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance," he said.

"I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted," he added. "Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this."

Is Jelly Roll Allowed to Vote?

who was mica miller netflix death of the pastors wife
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll received a full pardon for his past crimes in December 2025.

Jelly has since had his voting rights restored and plans to participate in the upcoming midterm elections.

In December 2025, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee pardoned Jelly for his past crimes. The rapper was among 33 people pardoned months after he applied in hopes of becoming "an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible."

"His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for," the governor told reporters.

He added, per The Tennessean, "It was evident to me that this is a man who should get a pardon."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.