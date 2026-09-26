Is Jelly Roll a Republican or Democrat? Inside His Political Views

After previously distancing himself from partisan politics, the appearance renewed questions about where he stands — including whether he identifies more closely with Republicans or Democrats.

The "Save Me" singer rolled onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage as guest host and quickly waded into politics, taking several jabs at President Donald Trump and addressing the speculation surrounding his own political views.

Jelly Roll is not a fan of the political labels attached to him.

Jelly Roll served as a guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during the week of August 24 to 27.

During his guest-hosting gig, Jelly delivered an emotional monologue pushing back against the political labels others have tried to pin on him.

"For the for the last six months, I've watched people decide who I am, what I am, what I believe, what I support and what I don't support," he said. "And I felt that even more this week, just because I told a couple of jokes. And honestly, this goes back further for me, y'all. This goes back to February this year."

The Grammy winner called the as the "single greatest moment and the greatest honor" of his career.

"I got called on that stage. I got handed an award that I've been dreaming about since I was a child. And immediately after, I was asked to make what I felt at the time was a political stance. I fumbled my words," he shared.

Jelly discussed why he initially stayed quiet amid speculation about his political views, saying he wanted time to choose his words carefully rather than respond impulsively.

"I wish more people took more time before they spoke," he said. "I do wish I had found the words to express my heart just a little bit sooner."

He added, "I was afraid that anything I was going to say was going to be immediately taken as a political statement. And ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one."

Making clear that he identifies as neither Republican nor Democrat, Jelly said he has spent his "entire career" avoiding party affiliation, noting that "until March of this year, [he] wasn't even allowed to vote."

"So, I'm going to try to do the right thing, right now, because human dignity isn't Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn't left-wing and mercy isn't right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship. Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers. And there are no boundaries or borders for broken families," he continued.