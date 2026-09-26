Is Jelly Roll a Republican or Democrat? Inside His Political Views
Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll is not a fan of the political labels attached to him.
The "Save Me" singer rolled onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage as guest host and quickly waded into politics, taking several jabs at President Donald Trump and addressing the speculation surrounding his own political views.
After previously distancing himself from partisan politics, the appearance renewed questions about where he stands — including whether he identifies more closely with Republicans or Democrats.
Is Jelly Roll a Republican or a Democrat?
During his guest-hosting gig, Jelly delivered an emotional monologue pushing back against the political labels others have tried to pin on him.
"For the for the last six months, I've watched people decide who I am, what I am, what I believe, what I support and what I don't support," he said. "And I felt that even more this week, just because I told a couple of jokes. And honestly, this goes back further for me, y'all. This goes back to February this year."
The Grammy winner called the as the "single greatest moment and the greatest honor" of his career.
"I got called on that stage. I got handed an award that I've been dreaming about since I was a child. And immediately after, I was asked to make what I felt at the time was a political stance. I fumbled my words," he shared.
Jelly discussed why he initially stayed quiet amid speculation about his political views, saying he wanted time to choose his words carefully rather than respond impulsively.
"I wish more people took more time before they spoke," he said. "I do wish I had found the words to express my heart just a little bit sooner."
He added, "I was afraid that anything I was going to say was going to be immediately taken as a political statement. And ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one."
Making clear that he identifies as neither Republican nor Democrat, Jelly said he has spent his "entire career" avoiding party affiliation, noting that "until March of this year, [he] wasn't even allowed to vote."
"So, I'm going to try to do the right thing, right now, because human dignity isn't Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn't left-wing and mercy isn't right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship. Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers. And there are no boundaries or borders for broken families," he continued.
What Has Jelly Roll Said About His Political Beliefs?
- Jelly Roll Gets Emotional Rejecting Political Labels as He Concludes Guest Hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': 'Human Dignity Isn't Republican nor Democrat'
- Jelly Roll Tears Up After Donald Trump Criticism, Urges Divided America to Embrace 'Human Dignity' Beyond Politics on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- John Rich Says Jelly Roll Knew He'd Lose Half His Fans With Political Comments After Cracking Jokes About Donald Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
It was not the first time Jelly had spoken up about his political beliefs.
During Senate testimony about the fentanyl crisis in January 2024, Jelly made his political stance clear from the outset.
"It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance," he said.
"I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted," he added. "Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this."
Is Jelly Roll Allowed to Vote?
Jelly has since had his voting rights restored and plans to participate in the upcoming midterm elections.
In December 2025, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee pardoned Jelly for his past crimes. The rapper was among 33 people pardoned months after he applied in hopes of becoming "an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible."
"His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for," the governor told reporters.
He added, per The Tennessean, "It was evident to me that this is a man who should get a pardon."