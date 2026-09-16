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Jelly Roll Would Stop Making Music 'If God Tells Me to,' Country Star Claims

Photo of Jelly Roll.
Source: ADMEDIA / MEGA

Jelly Roll said he'd be willing to quit music.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll claimed he would absolutely quit the music industry for this reason.

The "Need a Favor" star made these surprising comments during a new interview on Y’all Access Radio with Kelly Sutton.

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Would Jelly Roll Actually Quit Music?

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Photo of Jelly Roll is putting his career in God's hands.
Source: Y'ALL ACCESS RADIO/FACEBOOK

Jelly Roll is putting his career in God's hands.

The star is willing to put his future in God's hands.

"Everything that Jason [DeFord] or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I've done now, so at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next," Jelly told Sutton while referring to his real name. "If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Ky., I’m outta here. Y'know what I'm saying? Y’all will never see me again, and I’ll be working at a ... he gave me everything I ever wanted, man — Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry, like God has done it."

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Fans Told Jelly Not to Go Anywhere

Photo of Fans don't want Jelly Roll to quit.
Source: JELLY ROLL/YOUTUBE

Fans don't want Jelly Roll to quit.

Fans weren't shy about making their feelings known in the comments section.

On one hand, many people were worried about Jelly actually quitting the music industry.

"He wants you to keep performing for the thousands of FANS that love you so much. Don't quit because you have awards etc.... do it for you, but please don't leave your fans," one person wrote.

"You better not go anywhere, young man!!!" said someone else.

"You better not leave us, jelly," pleaded a third.

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Some People Think Jelly Should Become a Preacher

image of Some people think he should be a preacher.
Source: MEGA

Some people think he should be a preacher.

Other commenters had suggestions for alternative careers, with one specific calling coming up again and again.

"I think he’s gonna become a preacher or something like that 😂," one person said.

"He’ll have his own church!" agreed another.

"Told ya, preacher Jelly Roll is in the house," wrote a third.

Jelly Roll's Incredible Career So Far

image of Jelly Roll has an impressive career.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has an impressive career.

Jelly has a point: In terms of measurable achievements, he's pretty much done everything a country musician can dream of.

22 of his songs have hit the Billboard charts. He has won two Grammys, one VMA, one CMA and one ACM, among plenty of other high-profile awards. He's collaborated with Lainey Wilson, Eminem, Shaboozey, Machine Gun Kelly, Dustin Lynch, Marshmello and more.

In other news, Jelly has been making headlines in recent months over his surprising divorce from .

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