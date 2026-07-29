Lainey Wilson Ditches Her Bra as She Enjoys Her 'Sweet' Summer: Photos

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Lainey Wilson is soaking up every moment of summer. The 34-year-old country superstar treated fans to a carousel of snapshots from her recent adventures, sharing everything from farm visits and horseback riding to cozy moments with her pets and husband. One of the standout photos featured Wilson going braless under a ribbed white halter crop top as she posed beside a shaggy Highland cow. She paired the laid-back look with camouflage shorts, sunglasses and a baseball cap while flashing a thumbs-up for the camera.

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Source: @laineywilson/Instagram Lainey Wilson shared a collection of summer photos featuring farm visits, horseback riding, her pets and quality time with husband Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges.

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She kept the caption short and simple, writing, "summer’s been sweet ☀️📸."

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Wilson Featured Her Pets

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram The Grammy-winning singer described Devlin Hodges as one of the purest people she has ever met and called him her biggest cheerleader.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer also included adorable photos of her furry companions relaxing around the house. Wilson featured her most famous dog, a French Bulldog named Hippie Mae, who frequently travels with her as her "road dog" and mascot. She also added another snap showing her husband Devlin "Duck" Hodges' black Labrador Retriever, Willow, proudly carrying a toy in its mouth. Another photo captured Wilson enjoying a horseback ride on a sunny day, with the Grammy winner smiling for a selfie from the saddle.

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Sweet Moments With Husband Devlin Hodges

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram Lainey Wilson said maintaining her relationship requires intentionally making time for each other despite her demanding touring schedule.

Wilson also shared a glamorous selfie while wearing oversized sunglasses and turquoise jewelry before posting a sweet photo with her husband. The couple leaned in for a kiss while enjoying drinks together, giving fans another glimpse of their easygoing romance. Earlier this month, Wilson opened up about how the pair keeps their relationship strong despite her demanding tour schedule. “You have to definitely carve out the time,” she told People. “It has to be something that you're very aware of, and you're like, 'Okay, I've got a day off here in 10 days. I've got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person.’” She continued, “And we both need that and deserve that, and it's always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can.” The country singer also couldn't help but gush over Hodges while discussing their relationship. “He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met,” she shared. “He is my biggest cheerleader. We don't really play by the rules.” She added, “We’re also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun.”

Wilson Set the Record Straight About Her Weight Loss

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram Lainey Wilson denied using weight-loss gummies and said her recent weight loss is the result of performing energetic live shows and staying active on tour.