NEWS Jen Shah Makes First Public Appearance After Completing Prison Sentence, Cheers on Husband as He Coaches College Football Game: Photos Source: @THEJENSHAH/TIKTOK Jen Shah stepped out for the first time in years following her prison term. Joshua Sila Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jen Shah is back in the spotlight after completing her prison sentence, making her first public appearance at a University of Utah football game. "Back in my favorite place, cheering for my favorite Coach," Shah captioned a short TikTok video of the event, adding, "So grateful to be here." The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star watched from the sidelines at Rice-Eccles Stadium, supporting her husband, Sharrieff Shah, as he coached the Utes to victory.

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Her Utah Appearance Was a Family Affair

Source: @THEJENSHAH/TIKTOK Jen Shah's first public post-prison outing was to a college football game.

The TikTok she shared was set to Sexyy Red's "She's Back," which provided a fitting soundtrack for the occasion. The video showed Jen walking onto the field in a white dress, thigh-high boots and black sunglasses before greeting fans and cheering from the stands as the Utes defeated Arkansas 43-10. At the end of the clip, Jen embraced and kissed Sharrieff, who serves as Utah's associate head coach, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

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Jen Is Looking Ahead

Source: @THEJENSHAH/TIKTOK Jen Shah and her husband shared affectionate moments at the arena.

Jen had already signaled that she was ready to move into a new chapter after completing her sentence. "Today, I feel blessed. I feel free. And I'm excited to see what happens next," she told The Hollywood Reporter on August 28. Reflecting on her time behind bars, the reality star candidly addressed her changed perspective. "I can see those things today in a way I couldn't then, and I take responsibility for the decisions that were mine," Jen said. She added that she felt "grateful, hopeful and genuinely excited about the future."

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The Legal Case Began With a 2021 Arrest

Source: MEGA Jen Shah spent time in prison for her charges.

Jen's football outing came after a lengthy legal ordeal that began with her March 2021 arrest while she was filming RHOSLC. She initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges connected to a nationwide telemarketing scheme but changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. A judge sentenced Jen to six and a half years in prison in January 2023. Jen ultimately served nearly three years at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas before leaving federal prison in December 2025. She then completed the remaining portion of her sentence under home confinement, officially finishing it on August 28.

Source: @THEREALJENSHAH/ INSTAGRAM Jen Shah became a household name thanks to her reality TV personality.