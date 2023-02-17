Jen Shah Heads To The Slammer! Star To Carry Out 6.5 Year Sentence For Role In Telemarketing Scheme At Federal Prison
Jen Shah has officially entered prison.
Nearly three years after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was arrested while filming the hit Bravo show for running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme, Shah has begun her new life behind bars for the next six-and-a-half years at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.
In her final statement before she surrendered herself, the reality star insisted via her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, “Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding."
“She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community," the lawyer continued on Shah's behalf.
“Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others," Chaudhry concluded the farewell.
The former direct response marketing expert — who is married to Coach Sharrieff Shah, with whom she shares sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar — originally pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to telemarketing, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.
In July 2022, Shah changed her plea to guilty right before she was set to stand trial. "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," she confessed to Judge Sidney Stein, according to legal documents. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
The mother-of-two was sentenced in January by a Southern District of New York judge to six-and-a-half years behind bars for running the fraudulent businesses that targeted elderly and vulnerable people.
Shah, who refused to sit down with Andy Cohen nor attend her final reunion, was an original cast member of RHOSLC — which premiered in 2020 — and starred on the series up until the show's current season.
Page Six obtained the statement by Chaudhry.