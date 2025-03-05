Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Bites Back After She Calls Him 'a Little B----': 'Keep the Kids Out of Your Mouth!'

“It’s giving attention seeking a------,” she began. “Worry about your own daughter… constantly getting into fist fights and arrested. Where’s her dad? Nowhere to be found because you were never involved in her life and told me that yourself. Go be a father to your OWN kids and leave mine alone, they didn’t like you to begin with.”

“Your kids didn't like me?” he began about the MTV star. “They did. They told me daily they loved me and missed me so much all the time when I would go home. But anytime you didn't get your way, you would tell the kids not to like me. You would put them in the middle of all of our disagreements and manipulate them and lie to them to be on your side just like you do with people and the internet.” Keen went on to call the Teen Mom 2 alum a “sorry excuse for a sane person” and insisted Evans' kids told him they didn’t like her because she’s a “drunk and a druggie."

“Your response to them was always, ‘I’m a grown a-- woman and I can do whatever I want,’ literally missing the entire point,” he continued. “A relationship with you is seriously impossible. You have no growth in you, no change in you. You know dang well that the only time the kids are happy with you is when you’re buying them things. You want to bring up children, that's a battle you will lose, so I suggest you keep kids out of your mouth when you speak about me. I didn't bring up the kids, I brought up a BILL you will be responsible for, one way or another. But you can't respond intelligently because you never did register or understand things normally, and it's your fault because you won't give drugs and alcohol a f-------- break.” Keen went on to note he spent the first six months of their relationship taking care of Evans because “she was in a wheelchair.”

“Neither me or the kids ever saw Jenelle much in the house because she was always locked away in the closets doing drugs by herself for hours and hours every single day!” he shared. “It's her daily ritual. We couldn't do anything as a family because she can't function without a substance. It got so old, so fast. It was lame and seriously such a huge waste of quality time.”