Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Bites Back After She Calls Him 'a Little B----': 'Keep the Kids Out of Your Mouth!'
August Keen is clapping back at his ex Jenelle Evans after she fired off a series of posts about him.
On March 4, Keen shared with OK! that Evans refused to pay for her son Jace’s medical expenses after he took him to the hospital. Now, Keen declared it’s time for Evans to “take accountability.”
This didn’t sit well with her, though, as she took to social media platform X to go off on her ex.
“It’s giving attention seeking a------,” she began. “Worry about your own daughter… constantly getting into fist fights and arrested. Where’s her dad? Nowhere to be found because you were never involved in her life and told me that yourself. Go be a father to your OWN kids and leave mine alone, they didn’t like you to begin with.”
After confirming it was Keen she was talking about, Evans wrote, “You always act like a little b-----. Be a man and handle your own bills. It’s a simple phone call bro. And get me off the car loan you couldn’t finance by yourself.”
She also called Keen a “grown baby man” whom she had to take care of and accused him of using her friends “for money.”
Keen spoke exclusively to OK! in response to his ex’s tirade.
“Your kids didn't like me?” he began about the MTV star. “They did. They told me daily they loved me and missed me so much all the time when I would go home. But anytime you didn't get your way, you would tell the kids not to like me. You would put them in the middle of all of our disagreements and manipulate them and lie to them to be on your side just like you do with people and the internet.” Keen went on to call the Teen Mom 2 alum a “sorry excuse for a sane person” and insisted Evans' kids told him they didn’t like her because she’s a “drunk and a druggie."
“Your response to them was always, ‘I’m a grown a-- woman and I can do whatever I want,’ literally missing the entire point,” he continued. “A relationship with you is seriously impossible. You have no growth in you, no change in you. You know dang well that the only time the kids are happy with you is when you’re buying them things. You want to bring up children, that's a battle you will lose, so I suggest you keep kids out of your mouth when you speak about me. I didn't bring up the kids, I brought up a BILL you will be responsible for, one way or another. But you can't respond intelligently because you never did register or understand things normally, and it's your fault because you won't give drugs and alcohol a f-------- break.” Keen went on to note he spent the first six months of their relationship taking care of Evans because “she was in a wheelchair.”
“Neither me or the kids ever saw Jenelle much in the house because she was always locked away in the closets doing drugs by herself for hours and hours every single day!” he shared. “It's her daily ritual. We couldn't do anything as a family because she can't function without a substance. It got so old, so fast. It was lame and seriously such a huge waste of quality time.”
Keen said he spent “half” of his time “fighting” with Evans to “stop doing drugs in the house, but she really was not capable of change.” “So, I began to escape to my house where I could leave that toxicity behind for a few days and reground myself and rest,” he continued, “but the pattern was something I just couldn't connect with or deal with any longer.” Keen then explained what led him to end their relationship altogether.
“It wasn't just her drunken wild abuse or my birthday night,” he added. “It was a collective of things. So, when she lied about me and made false allegations and I found out she hacked and wiped my phone and consoled me and pretended to feel sorry for me, I realized it wasn't worth it anymore. This person needs to have an awakening that I just couldn't wait for anymore.”