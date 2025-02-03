'A Straight Psycho!': Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Accuses 'Teen Mom' Star of Hacking His Phone as Contentious Split Rages On
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen, are in the middle of a contentious split and, now, Miranda exclusively claimed to OK! she hacked his phone.
Miranda’s phone was wiped in October 2024, and as a result, he lost photos, contacts and more. After their fight around his birthday, which Miranda opened up to OK! about previously, he said Evans admitted to being the one who erased the content from his device. He noted it was at that moment he became “scared," leading to him filing a restraining order against her.
Miranda shared screenshots of texts with Evans from when his phone first was wiped and after she admitted she was the culprit.
“I woke up and my phone was completely wiped out and brand new,” he told her in October 2024. “Deleted everything and I am restoring old data. Weird asf [sic]. Literally everything was deleted. I had zero contacts, zero messages, zero pics. I have no idea why this happened.”
Evans replied she was “sorry” and seemed upset all the “video memories" he’d taken of them together were gone.
“That’s crazy,” she added at the time. “Sounds like your phone was hacked. That makes me sad.”
After she admitted it was her, he blasted her via text, telling her she “deleted” his children’s baby pictures, videos and over 400 contacts.
“I won’t forgive you for that,” he said. “And you consoled me like a straight maniac. You were saying how sad and sorry you feel that happened to me. You’re a con artist. You’re a social path [sic] for that.”
Evans denied the allegation, saying she “didn’t” console him and only said “that sucks.”
“F--- you, bye,” she added. “Just stop texting me and leave me alone.”
Prior to Miranda sharing this, Evans accused him of hitting her in a YouTube video posted on February 2. Miranda denied these allegations to OK!.
“Do you think if I punched her she would go right back to the party and all the women, men and children there would be happy and continue the party?” he asked. “Does that make any sense?”
He added the police came to check her out the next day — after Evans called them — and they found absolutely nothing.
Miranda also exclusively shared with OK! the real reason Evans called the cops in the first place — to get her purse back.
For her part, Evans has already threatened a second video where she claims she'll expose Miranda.