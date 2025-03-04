EXCLUSIVE Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Reveals Reality Star Is 'Refusing to Pay' for Her Son Jace's Medical Expenses After Hospital Visit: 'She Needs to Take Accountability!' Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram; August Keen August Keen claims Jenelle Evans needs to pay for a hospital bill for Jace.

August Keen broke up with Jenelle Evans a while ago, but he dished to OK! a hospital is coming after him for an unpaid bill for Jace, which Evans is allegedly refusing to pay for.

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram August Keen took Jace Evans to the hospital when Jenelle Evans was in North Carolina for court.

“I took Jace to the hospital one day because Jenelle kept refusing to take him because she was always too high and he had a messed up hand,” Keen shared. “It was a constant battle, and I kept telling her he needs to go to the hospital, he's in pain, his hand looks messed up, but she kept putting it off.” When Evans headed to North Carolina for court, he finally decided to take Jace to be examined. “As the adult, I had to sign off for it, so the bill for the hospital went under my name,” he said. “I have been asking her to pay for it for months and months now, and she is refusing to pay for her own child's medical expenses and expects me to pay for it.”

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans and August Keen are no longer together.

He shared the hospital keeps messaging him to pay the bill, which will only “hurt his credit.” Therefore, he asked Evans to help him out, to which she allegedly replied: “Tell him I said… he’s not my daddy and can’t tell me what to do. Be a man and call the hospital to deal with it yourself dumba-- motherf------ piece of s---.” “She needs to step up as a mother and take care of her kids and stop expecting for everyone else to step up and play the parent,” he continued. “Just like my relationship with her, I was the one going to all the parent conferences and dealing with the kids' school stuff when they got in trouble because she was always too high to give a s--- and go herself.”

Source: August Keen August Keen stated her kids' schools would call Jenelle Evans in emergencies, but she would 'never answer.'

Keen claimed her kids' schools would call Evans in emergencies, but she would “never answer,” so they would end up calling him to “deal with all the problems.” “She would get mad at the schools for them calling her so much [and] she would have meltdowns that the principal or after-school programs would call her,” he elaborated. Keen went on to make one of his boldest accusations yet, sharing, “If it wasn’t for me, she probably wouldn’t have her kids right now.”

Source: August Keen August Keen shared the text message from the hospital asking him to pay the bill.